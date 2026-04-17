Helio Announces Successful Centri Capital Conference Participation at NASDAQ, Expanded Investor Base, and Upcoming Roadshows

Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) (“Helio” or the “Company”), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced its successful participation at the Centri Capital Conference held at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square, alongside continued execution of its national investor outreach strategy and upcoming roadshow initiatives.

Since January, Helio has grown its total number of shareholders from 102 to 660, including 465 round lot shareholders, as of April. This growth represents a significant milestone for the Company, exceeding the shareholder distribution requirements of both the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange. These milestones were reached through Helio’s biweekly roadshow strategy across California, Texas, and Florida, and various financial conferences throughout the year which have played a critical role in expanding the Company’s shareholder base.

At the Centri Capital Conference held on April 14, 2026, Helio’s leadership team conducted a full day of one-on-one meetings with a diverse group of financial market participants, including institutional and retail investors, service providers, and industry experts. The Company received a highly positive reception, establishing meaningful new relationships and further strengthening its presence within the capital markets community through direct, hands-on engagement.

As part of its ongoing investor engagement program, Helio announced it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on May 4-5 in New York City and a targeted roadshow across Naples, Orlando, and Atlanta from May 18 through May 20, reinforcing its commitment to direct, in-person investor engagement.

May 4-5, 2026

Market Movers Investor Summit – New York City

May 18, 2026

Investor Luncheon (Noon) – Naples (approximately 20 investors)

Investor Dinner (5:00PM) – Orlando (approximately 25 investors)

May 19, 2026

Investor Luncheon (Noon) – Orlando (approximately 25 investors)

May 20, 2026

Investor Dinner (6:00PM) – Atlanta (approximately 30 investors)

“Expanding and diversifying our shareholder base has been a top priority,” said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. “Through consistent, disciplined engagement across key markets, we’ve been able to build a strong base of aligned investors organically. This progress is an important step as we continue positioning Helio for the next phase of growth.”

Helio continues to leverage direct investor engagement, strategic conference participation, and targeted communications to enhance market awareness, improve liquidity, and build a durable capital markets presence aligned with its long-term vision in the commercial space economy.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka “Power plants in space” that captures solar energy beyond Earth’s atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the ‘problem solvers to the space industry,’ Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like “believes,” “could,” “possibly,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” or “consider” or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

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