Roulette77 Launches First Global Free Roulette Tournament With Real Rewards

The new competition transforms free roulette into a worldwide contest with leaderboards and prizes.

Roulette77 has officially presented the international roulette tournament. The format includes monthly and yearly leaderboards, a transparent scoring system, and a prize pool available to all registered players.

On August 1, 2025, Roulette77 launched the first global roulette tournament designed for an international audience. The format combines two classic versions of the game, namely European and American roulette. Players can choose the version that best suits their playing style, either European or American. In addition, to achieve higher positions, it is necessary to combine play in both versions.

Registration for the tournament is completely free, and participation does not require making deposits. All that is required is to register in the personal user account to gain access to all the benefits of the game. Each player receives a starting balance of 5,000 game units, which is automatically restored when the balance reaches zero. In this way, the Roulette77 tournament ensures equal starting conditions. For authorized users, results are saved between sessions, which allows them to return to the game without losing progress. Unregistered users, however, can only play the games without participating in the leaderboard.

The tournament system itself is built on transparent rules. An equal starting balance, with monthly and yearly rankings displayed in the leaderboard. Data is updated every five minutes in real time. This approach ensures process transparency and fair scoring, and it allows participants to track their own progress on the leaderboard throughout the entire playing period.

“We aimed to create a format that unites players and makes the process clear and fair. And we succeeded. The tournament system not only allows players to test their skills and strategies but also to compete on equal terms and receive real rewards for activity,” noted Andrew Shepard , Head of Product at Roulette77.

This event reflects the overall trend toward the development of free tournaments, which are becoming increasingly popular among players worldwide. The segment of competitive free events continues to grow in global demand, and the Roulette77 Tournament may serve as a benchmark for other projects.

Advantages of the Tournament for Players

The tournament is aimed at a wide audience of players and is available without deposits, which makes participation as simple and open as possible. Every registered user receives the same starting conditions and can immediately begin the race for the top positions in the rankings. Here are the advantages available to participants:

Free participation: registration does not require any financial costs. All players start with a balance of 5,000 game units.

Equal conditions: the same scoring rules and progress-saving between sessions apply to all authorized participants.

Transparent rankings: the tournament provides the ability to track the leaderboard dynamics in real time and compare results with players around the world. Updates occur every 5 minutes.

Opportunity for real prizes: players can receive real rewards for prize-winning places. Payouts are made in USDT or in the form of Amazon digital gift cards.

Fair scoring system: session duration, number of winning bets, and current balance are taken into account in both the European and American versions of the tournament.

This approach to organizing the Roulette77 tournament guarantees fair distribution of places on the leaderboard and reduces the impact of random wins over consistent play.

Roulette77 Tournament in Numbers

The Roulette77 Tournament is built on transparent conditions and includes key indicators that highlight the scale of the project:

Prize pool: up to $500 annually and up to $50 monthly for the best participants.

Global reach: participation is open to players worldwide. The main requirement is to be authorized.

Data updates: rankings are recalculated every 5 minutes in real time.

TOP-100: the full list is available to registered users, while unauthorized users see only the TOP-10.

Two game versions: to help players achieve leading positions, both European and American roulette are available simultaneously. Players only need to switch between the versions. Results from both games are combined into a single leaderboard.

About Roulette77

Roulette77 is an international website dedicated to roulette. The site is available in more than 70 languages and offers free versions of European and American roulette. In addition, the site provides lists of verified casino platforms and gives players access to strategy information. On Roulette77, players will find useful tools for the game, expert interviews, and independent reviews of licensed operators. All of this is designed to promote responsible gambling and to provide players with a reliable source of information focused exclusively on roulette worldwide.

