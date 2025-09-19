BioNxt Solutions Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Settlement

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (“BioNxt” or the “Company“) (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of September 12, 2025, it has closed its debt settlement with an arm’s length creditor (the “Creditor“) related to an aggregate of $225,010 in debt (the “Debt“) owing for services provided by the Creditor to the Company. In full satisfaction and settlement of the Debt, the Company issued an aggregate of 112,505 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Debt Shares“) at a deemed price of CAD$1.00 per Debt Share and made a cash payment of $112,505 to the Creditor (the “Debt Settlement“).

The Debt Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“) and applicable Canadian securities laws.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next‐generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company’s proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin‐Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric‐Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity. With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient‐centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTCQB Markets:BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN:A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

