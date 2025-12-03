Rollover Transaction Completed December 3, 2025 – Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2024-II Enhanced Flow-Through LP (National & Quebec Class)

Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2024-II Enhanced Flow-Through Limited Partnership – National Class and Quebec Class (the “Partnership”) is pleased to announce that on December 3, 2025, the Partnership completed its rollover transaction whereby the assets of the Partnership were transferred to the Maple Leaf Resource Class (CDO 100- Class A or CDO103- Class F) mutual fund (the “Resource Mutual Fund”) in exchange for Series A or Series F shares of the Resource Mutual Fund.

NATIONAL CLASS A (CUISP: 56529R104) ROLLOVER DETAILS

The final net asset value per National Class A Partnership unit was $21.74.Series A shares of the Resource Mutual Fund were issued at a net asset value of $1.16 each. Accordingly, each holder of National Class A Partnership units received 18.69631Resource Mutual Fund shares for each National Class A Partnership unit held. The after-tax return is estimated to be +78.20%.

NATIONAL CLASS F (CUISP: 56529R203) ROLLOVER DETAILS

The final net asset value per National Class F Partnership unit was $22.57. Series F shares of the Resource Mutual Fund were issued at a net asset value of $1.16 each. Accordingly, each holder of National Class F Partnership units received 19.40566 Resource Mutual Fund shares for each National Class F Partnership unit held. The after-tax return is estimated to be +87.21%.

QUEBEC CLASS A (CUSIP: 56529R302) ROLLOVER DETAILS

The final net asset value per Quebec Class A Partnership unit was $22.80. Series A Resource Mutual Fund shares were issued at a net asset value of $1.16 each. Accordingly, each holder of Quebec Class A Partnership units received 19.60489 Resource Mutual Funds shares for each Quebec Class A Partnership unit held. The after-tax return is estimated to be +157.02%.

QUEBEC CLASS F (CUSIP: 56529R401) ROLLOVER DETAILS

The final net asset value per Quebec Class F Partnership unit was $23.66. Series F Resource Mutual Fund shares were issued at a net asset value of $1.16 each. Accordingly, each holder of Quebec Class F Partnership units received 20.34871 Resource Mutual Funds shares for each Quebec Class F Partnership unit held. The after-tax return is estimated to be +176.61%.

Resource Mutual Fund shares will be deposited into investors’ brokerage accounts.

Investors should note:

Transactions may only be executed once the dealer has processed the rollover transaction and the Resource Mutual Fund shares show in your account. It typically takes 2-5 days for dealers to process the rollover transaction.

The shares of the Resource Mutual Fund are qualified investment for RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs, DPSPs, RDSPs and TFSAs.

Redeeming the Resource Mutual Fund shares for cash will incur a capital gain tax liability.

ABOUT MAPLE LEAF

Maple Leaf is a privately held, independent firm whose executive members have participated in the formation of over $1 billion of capital based on energy and resource focused alternative investment products for Canadian resident investors.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information about the Mutual Fund is available in the Mutual Fund’s simplified prospectus, annual information form, management reports of fund performance and financial statements. You can obtain a copy of these documents at your request and at no cost by calling toll free 1-866-688-5750, or from your financial advisor, or by e-mailing info@MapleLeafFunds.ca, or by download at www.MapleLeafFunds.ca. These documents and other information about the Mutual Fund will also be available at SEDAR+(the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval established by the Canadian Securities Administrators) at www.sedarplus.ca.

The calculations and returns have been prepared by management and are believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. The returns are based on actual results from the Maple Leaf Critical Minerals 2024-II Enhanced Flow-Through LP National Class units at the time of roll-over. The returns are calculated off At-Risk Capital. At-Risk Capital (1) (money at risk) is capital generally calculated as the total investment plus undistributed income less all anticipated income tax savings from CEE and Issue Cost (2026-2029) deductions and CMETC and METC tax credits and provincial tax credits. Returns also assume investors are taxed at the highest marginal tax rate in the applicable province and recapture tax is paid on both CMETC and METC at the highest marginal rate. Calculations are net of all capital gains taxes payable on disposition of the mutual fund. For Québec investors, it is assumed that the resource-property disposition qualifies for the grandfathered treatment, and that the additional provincial capital-gains exemption continues to apply to this transaction.

For Further Information

For further information, please contact Emily Burkart, Managing Director. Capital Markets.

MAPLE LEAF FLOW-THROUGH PROGRAMS

Tel: 604.684.5742 | Toll Free: 866.688.5750

Email: info@MapleLeafFunds.ca | Web: www.MapleLeafFunds.ca

This release is provided for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the merits of the shares of the Resource Mutual Fund and Income Mutual Fund and it is an offense to claim otherwise. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus and consult your financial advisor to determine if these investments are suitable for you. Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

