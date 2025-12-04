Marquis Who’s Who Honors Courtney Marie Snyder for Excellence in Philanthropy, Leadership and Social Impact Strategy

Marquis Who’s Who honors Courtney Marie Snyder among the Who’s Who of Professional Women for her distinguished leadership in the nonprofit and philanthropic sectors. With more than a decade of experience, Ms. Snyder has built a career defined by strategy, purpose and impact. She leverages her expertise in fundraising, development, marketing and public relations to advance mission-driven growth and strengthen community resilience.

From an early age, Ms. Snyder learned perseverance through personal responsibility by supporting herself and her brother during challenging circumstances. That foundation of determination and self-reliance continues to guide her leadership today. A graduate of the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in sport management, she entered the nonprofit sector driven by a commitment to create equitable pathways for community support and empowerment.

Strengthening Connections Across the Military and Nonprofit Sectors

Ms. Snyder began her career in 2014 as a recreation assistant in morale, welfare and recreation for the U.S. Department of Defense, where she deepened her connection to the military community. Having previously served in water safety and aquatics leadership roles, she developed a lifelong appreciation for service, teamwork and resilience.

As the spouse of a military service member, Ms. Snyder experienced the realities of relocation and professional transition common to military families. This experience shaped her empathy and advocacy for others navigating similar paths. She went on to hold key positions including director at the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and stewardship and finance specialist at the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Northeast Florida, where she strengthened donor engagement and financial stewardship frameworks.

Her work expanded into the veteran and military nonprofit community through her service with the Wounded Warrior Project, where she helped advance programs supporting veterans, service members and their families. She continues to champion this mission as part of her lifelong dedication to those who serve.

Leadership in Philanthropy, Community Engagement and Scientific Research

Ms. Snyder served as vice president of philanthropy and community engagement in the scientific research sector. In this executive role, she oversees development strategy, donor relations, and large-scale fundraising initiatives that support research, conservation, and education programs nationwide. Her leadership focuses on cultivating high-impact partnerships with government agencies, foundations, corporations and community leaders to strengthen mission alignment and organizational sustainability.

Founder and Executive Strategist at CSC | The Collective

In addition to her executive work, Ms. Snyder is the founder and executive strategist of CSC | The Collective, a strategic consultancy empowering mission-driven organizations, executives and social-impact brands to turn strategy into measurable growth. The company’s mission is to empower organizations to lead with purpose, communicate with clarity and grow with intention.

Through CSC | The Collective, Ms. Snyder partners with organizations that seek to align mission and message. Her approach integrates data-driven fundraising with authentic storytelling to strengthen donor relationships, enhance visibility and build sustainable revenue systems. She advises boards, executives and founders on translating purpose into performance through actionable development frameworks, communications strategies, and partnership growth plans.

Her portfolio includes multimillion-dollar campaign design, organizational rebrands, donor-pipeline development and capacity-building programs that drive measurable impact and long-term growth.

Service, Mentorship and Professional Leadership

Ms. Snyder is a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of La Jolla, where she serves on the board as community service chair, leading initiatives that advance local volunteerism and strengthen civic engagement. She is also an active member of Chief, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), and the Grant Professionals Association (GPA), through which she mentors emerging leaders in philanthropy and nonprofit management.

Resilience, Vision and Commitment to the Future

Ms. Snyder attributes her success to perseverance, integrity and the mentorship of women leaders who have guided her journey. Despite personal and professional challenges, including health hurdles and the demands of executive leadership, she remains steadfast in her mission to empower organizations to thrive.

Looking ahead, she intends to continue advancing nonprofit innovation and expanding community impact. Her long-term vision includes supporting greater access to essential programs, fostering cross-sector collaboration and one day serving as chief executive officer of a mission-driven organization.

At her core, Ms. Snyder leads with purpose to inspire generosity, elevate impact and build stronger, more connected communities through strategic philanthropy and authentic engagement

