ROKiT Flix, the World’s First Free, Family-Friendly Streaming Service Without Advertisements, Launches Today

ROKiT Flix Launches Global Ad-Free Streaming Platform on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ROKiT Flix the world’s first completely free streaming service without advertisements that is safe and suitable for all ages – officially launches today, May 1. The family-friendly streamer is paving the way for how consumers, parents, children and young teens experience entertainment across various verticals. The brand’s initial launch includes 2D animation, motion comics and AI features which are a part of the ROKiT Storybook collection.

Driven by a passion for creating great stories targeted to a global audience on all continents, Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and Co-Founder of ROKiT Flix, developed the media platform to be an accessible way for young storytellers, artists and creative children, young adults and families from multinational, and diverse backgrounds to enjoy their favorite entertainment content all in one place. Unlike other streaming services, ROKiT Flix is not trying to compete with other major streaming platforms on the market. ROKiT Flix’s approach is clear – to be a creative outlet that makes free, safe and educational content accessible to anyone with a mobile device.

“Our mission at ROKiT Flix is to provide a safe haven of entertainment for all children and adults across the globe, as well as educational and faith-based streaming content,” says Kendrick. “We are extremely passionate about making safe content available to all. Everything we create and stream is carefully vetted to ensure all ROKiT Flix content is family-friendly, making parents feel at ease and hopefully, making their lives a little easier.”

The initial launch will include 2D animation which features inspirational heroes and amazing stories such as “Oh No, Nolan!” and “Fiona Fatale,” motion comics bringing the stories and characters we’ve loved over the decades come to life including “Atomic Mouse” and “Little Eva,” and ROKiT Storybook a collection of AI features. ROKiT Storybook is a library of animated educational content that offers abridged versions of well-known pieces of writing and stories, including one of their versions of the Bible and even great works of Shakespeare in under five minutes.

In addition to the AI version, ROKiT Flix has devoted two years to animating and producing the Bible. ROKiT Flix covers every story in the Old Testament and the New Testament, which is in production and rolling out later this year, providing more than six hours of faith-based content. Users can get excited about the collection of content that ROKiT Flix provides as they plan to unveil additional content in the upcoming weeks including 3D animation, public domain motion comics, ROKiT Animation All-Stars, ROKiT Radio Theater among more.

ROKiT Flix, which is a part of the ROKiT conglomerate and family, is the world’s first streaming service eliminating ads and fees with first-of-its-kind content and is the home of one of the largest libraries of public domain comics in the world. For more information, visit ROKiT Flix at www.rokitflix.com and www.rokitstudios.com.



About ROKiT Flix

