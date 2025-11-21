Rokid Surpasses $4 Million on Kickstarter, Announces Transition to Official Website Pre-Orders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid , a global pioneer in human-computer interaction and augmented reality, today announced the successful completion of its Rokid Glasses Kickstarter campaign, which officially closed at $4,028,111 in total funds raised, following the device’s rise to the #1 XR project on the platform earlier this year, and as one of the highest-funded wearable technology projects in Kickstarter history.

With continued support from international backers, Rokid’s global crowdfunding total has now surpassed $5.5 million (including Crowdfunding in Taiwan). In response to this continued demand, Rokid will officially transition all new pre-orders for Rokid Glasses from Kickstarter to its official global website , beginning November 20, 2025.

The Record-Setting Kickstarter Campaign

The Rokid Glasses campaign, launched earlier this fall, drew support from over 5800 backers across more than 80 countries. The campaign’s performance—exceeding $4 million in contributions—demonstrates sustained global interest in the company’s lightweight, AI-powered AR eyewear.

Throughout the campaign, customers praised the device’s lightweight form factor, AI-enabled accessibility features, and practical applications in communication, navigation, and everyday productivity. With the end of the Kickstarter phase, Rokid states that the limited-time discounts and bonus bundles offered during the crowdfunding campaign have concluded.

Official Website Pre-Orders Open November 20

Beginning November 20, Rokid will offer Rokid Glasses for pre-order directly through its Official Website . The shift marks the next step as Rokid begins its global production rollout. While pricing and offers will differ from those available during the Kickstarter campaign, customers will continue to have access to the full product lineup and global shipping options through Rokid’s website.

Kickstarter backers will receive regular updates on production and fulfillment. The website preorder system is intended exclusively for new customers who missed the crowdfunding period.

A Milestone for Rokid’s Global Expansion

Zoro Shao, the Global General Manager of Rokid, expressed his gratitude for the widespread support from backers around the world. He mentioned that as they move towards accepting pre-orders on their official website, they are excited to introduce Rokid Glasses to an even larger global audience.

The company will continue to provide regular product updates and delivery timelines as it prepares for the next phase of international shipments.

To celebrate Rokid’s 11th anniversary and express gratitude to its global users, the company will launch its biggest Black Friday promotion to date. During Black Friday, Rokid will offer historic low prices on select products, allowing new customers to join the Rokid ecosystem at an unprecedented value.

Full details will be available on Rokid’s official website .

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction for over ten years. As a pioneer in augmented reality, Rokid develops both hardware and software for AR headsets and their surrounding ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the magic of AI and AR leaves no one behind. With the largest XR developer community in China, its products are consistently regarded among the best wearable devices in the country. It has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.

