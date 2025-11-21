Lexar Celebrates the Holiday Season with Black Friday Savings on Incredible Gear

Lexar’s Black Friday Deals offer up to 50% off Lexar memory and storage products for every member of the family

Featured Products:

Lexar® Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card, 1TB and 2TB

Lexar® Professional 2000x SDXC™ Card GOLD Series, 256GB

Lexar® Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card, 1TB

Lexar® Professional DIAMOND CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card, 1TB

Lexar® Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub (SILVER), 2TB

Lexar® ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD, 1TB and 2TB

Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ 2.0 Type B Card SILVER Series

Lexar® PLAY PRO microSDCX™ Express Card, 1TB

Lexar® Play 2280 SE PCIe 4.0 SSD

Lexar® NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is celebrating the holiday season with some astonishing deals on amazing technology available through B&H, Amazon, and Costco. Whether shoppers are looking for professional SD cards for a content creator, or a blazing-fast SSDs for a gamer, there’s something for everyone. Products are on sale now through December 1.

Built to help creative professionals expedite post-production, the Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card is able to capture stunning, seamless, cinema-quality 8K RAW video with write speeds up to 3300MB/s1 and expedite post-production with read speeds up to 3600MB/s.

The Professional 2000x SDXC™ Card GOLD Series, delivers write speeds up to 260MB/s and read speeds up to 300MB/s1 to quickly capture and transfer high-quality images and extended length Full-HD and cinema-quality 8K video.

With the Professional GOLD CFexpress™ 4.0 Type A Card, creative pros can capture stunning, seamless, cinema-quality video with write speeds up to 1650MB/s1. The card is future-proofed to capture 8K video and read speeds up to 1800MB/s expedite post-production.

When shoppers give their favorite photographer or filmmaker a Professional DIAMOND CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card, they get the gift of 3400MB/s1 write speeds and read speeds up to 3700MB/s to expedite post-production and get back to capturing stunning, seamless cinema-quality 8K RAW video.

Offering USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance of 1050MB/s read, 1000MB/s write1, the Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub is a revolutionary solution that provides up to 2TB2 of storage for your mobile device. An included hub allows additional peripherals like lights, microphones, or power banks, for unmatched freedom and portability on the set.

Built to support MagSafe-compatible devices, the Lexar® ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD delivers phenomenal speeds of up to 2000MB/s read and 2000MB/s write1 to give you instant storage when shooting in Apple ProRes 4K 120FPS with the iPhone 17 PRO Series.

Offering high-speed performance of 1750MB/s read1 to capture high-quality HD images and seamless 8K video, the Professional CFexpress™ 2.0 Type B Card SILVER Series was designed to fully leverage the capabilities of next-gen cinematic cameras, DLSRs, and select XQD® cameras.

Tailor made for the Nintendo Switch 2, the Lexar® PLAY PRO microSDXC™ Express Card gives gamers an epic performance power-up with up to 900MB/s read and 600MB/s write1 and capacity up to 1TB offers space for many AAA games.

For PlayStation 5 owners, the Lexar® PLAY 2280 SE PCIe 4.0 SSD delivers 7000MB/s max read and 6000MB/s max write speeds1, 2 to give PS 5 gamers reduced load times and seamless gameplay.

Whether shoppers are looking to help their favorite gamer climb the leaderboards or give a content creator an easy way to edit massive, high-res files, the Lexar® NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD has the performance and capacity to keep up with their pursuits.

“The holiday season is a best time of year to invest in reliable storage — giving customers high-performance storage to use on the new tech they’ll unwrap this holiday season,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. “With the Lexar Black Friday Sale, creators and gamers alike can save big on our most popular products.”

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it’s easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

1 Speeds based on internal testing. Actual performance may vary

2 Due to PS5 limitations, maximum speed is capped at 6300MB/s when used with the PS5.

