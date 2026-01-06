Rokid Launches the World’s First Open AI Ecosystem Smart Glasses — Ultra-Light, Prescription-First, and Built to Work with ChatGPT, Qwen, DeepSeek, and More

A 38.5-gram, display-free AI glasses platform featuring a dual-chip architecture and global accessibility focus—bringing AI into everyday wear and accelerating the mainstream adoption of smart eyewear.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Rokid , a global pioneer in human-computer interaction and AI-powered eyewear, today unveils Rokid Ai Glasses Style at CES 2026. Style is a display-free, voice-centric AI glasses built for all-day wear, combining an open AI ecosystem, prescription-first design, dual-chip architecture, and a strong commitment to global accessibility.

Weighing just 38.5 grams, Style is among the lightest full-featured AI glasses on the market. Designed as premium eyewear rather than a gadget, it represents Rokid’s answer to the industry’s long-standing dilemma: how to deliver powerful AI functionality without compromising comfort, style, or battery life.

After more than a decade focused exclusively on AR and smart glasses, Rokid positions Style as a defining step toward what many industry leaders now describe as the next major personal-computing shift — the “iPhone moment” of AI glasses. As noted by tech visionary Kevin Kelly during a recent visit to Rokid, “Smart glasses will be the next iPhone.”

Why It Matters — The World’s First Open AI Ecosystem Without Lock-In in Eyewear

Unlike most smart glasses locked into a single AI model or regional service stack, Rokid Ai Glasses Style is built on an open, global AI strategy.

Style supports multiple AI engines, including ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Qwen, and integrates with global services such as Google Maps and Microsoft AI Translation, enabling AI use across regions and languages without ecosystem lock-in.

Beyond AI models, Rokid is committed to open global partnerships. In China, Rokid has already connected services such as payments, insurance, ride-hailing, car control, and health, and launched an AI Agent Store — a developer-first platform that allows third-party AI agents to run natively on smart glasses.

This open ecosystem will gradually expand to international markets, reinforcing Rokid’s vision of AI that is borderless, flexible, and user-controlled.

What Sets Style Apart — The Industry’s Most Comprehensive Prescription & Lens Ecosystem

Prescription compatibility is not an add-on — it is core to Style’s design.

Rokid introduces a comprehensive global online prescription service, addressing one of the biggest adoption barriers in smart eyewear. Style supports a correction range from plano to ±15.00D, covering:

Myopia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

Progressive lenses

Functional lenses (photochromic, tinted, blue-light, UV, polarized, anti-reflective)

Style features ultra-thin lenses with anti-scratch coatings and dynamic photochromic lenses available in six color options, transitioning from clear indoor glasses to stylish outdoor sunglasses in ~25 seconds.

Through Rokid’s global prescription platform, users can upload prescriptions online and receive custom lenses within 7–10 days, delivered directly to their door.

“AI glasses are becoming the most natural interface for the next era of computing. Clarity is a fundamental human right,” said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager at Rokid. “With Style, our goal is simple: make advanced AI truly usable, comfortable and accessible for everyday life. And we ensure that prescription requirements never limit a user’s access to wisdom and technology.”

Core Innovation — Four World-First Innovations Setting New Industry Standards for AI Glasses

Rokid has consistently pioneered foundational technologies now becoming industry norms. With Style, the company introduces or advances four world-firsts:

World’s first open, global AI ecosystem in eyewear World’s first dual-chip AI glasses architecture (now widely embraced across the smart glasses industry) NXP RT600 handles low-power, always-on tasks

Qualcomm AR1 manages AI and imaging workloads World’s first AI glasses supporting voice interaction in 12 languages World’s first AI glasses with true multimodal interaction + AI shortcuts

Style supports voice interaction in 12 languages and translation in 89 languages, along with multimodal input that includes voice commands, physical controls, head gestures and AI shortcuts. Users can nod to answer calls, shake their head to end them, and activate predefined AI functions quickly and hands-free.

Designed for Everyday Use — Featherweight Comfort, All-Day Battery Life and Premium Optics

At 38.5 grams (1.36 oz), Style is significantly lighter than comparable products (e.g., Meta Ray-Ban Gen 1 at ~49g; Gen 2 at ~51–53g), making it genuinely wearable throughout the day.

Designed to look and feel like premium eyewear, Style features:

Aviation-grade titanium alloy hinges

Air-cushioned liquid-silicone nose pads

Classic D-shaped frame design

Thanks to its dual-chip architecture, Style delivers up to 12 hours of typical daily use and over 24 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Built for Daily Style Personalization and Creators — Triple-Format Imaging Without Compromise

Style offers two frame colors — Jet Black and Translucent Grey — paired with diverse lens options, allowing users to adapt the glasses to fashion, lighting, activities, or mood.

Equipped with a 12MP Sony sensor, open-ear audio, advanced imaging, and 4K capture, Style introduces a creator-ready triple-format imaging system: 3:4/4:3/9:16.

Unlike most smart glasses that support only one shooting format, Style enables instant, platform-ready content for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and more — no cropping, no post-editing required.

What’s more, Style supports continuous video recording of up to 10 minutes, significantly exceeding the typical ~3-minute limit of comparable products such as Meta Ray-Ban.

Whether capturing cinematic scenes, square-format moments, or vertical social content, users can effortlessly switch formats, ensuring every shot is platform-ready without the need for cropping or post-editing — giving Rokid a significant competitive edge in creator-friendly smart eyewear.

Competitive Pricing and Availability

Designed to balance the industry “impossible triangle” dilemma: wearability & comfort, functionality & performance, and long battery life, the Style integrates multimodal AI interaction, precision prescription optics, and lightweight, with a global retail price starting at $299, excluding tax.

To address the high cost of prescription lenses, Rokid is offering a “Golden Bundle”, which includes 1.60 index prescription lenses with photochromic functionality. While comparable devices from other brands (ex.Meta Ray-Ban) can cost over $579, the Rokid Style Golden Bundle is priced at $398, making advanced prescription-compatible AI glasses more accessible.

Rokid Ai Glasses Style are available for reservation, with an early-bird offer that allows customers to place a $1 deposit and receive a $20 discount . This reservation period precedes the official global online launch on January 19, 2026, when the product will become available through Rokid’s global website as well as selected online and offline retail channels worldwide.

At launch, Style will debut in Jet Black, with a second colorway, Translucent Gray, scheduled to follow in March 2026. Together, the two color options echo Rokid’s design philosophy and product slogan — “Twice the Style” — expressing the fusion of smart glasses functionality and dual fashion aesthetics.

“Leave Nobody Behind”: A Commitment to AI Glasses for Social Good and Accessibility

In a move to democratize technology for the visually impaired, Rokid also announced an accessibility initiative aimed at supporting blind and low-vision users, recognizing that audio-based AI glasses can serve as “digital eyes.” Customers purchasing Style for a visually impaired user will receive a $20 subsidy, lowering the price to $279, with additional launch promotions reducing the cost further.

“Globally, over 1 billion people have vision impairments; 43 million are completely blind, and two-thirds live in the Asia-Pacific region. They don’t need screens or cool AR displays. They are urgently calling for an AI glass that is lightweight, long-lasting, and has powerful perception capabilities to serve as their “eyes.” This is one of the most important reasons we accelerated the launch of Style.”said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager at Rokid.

“Technology shouldn’t just be a toy for the few; it should be a light in everyone’s life,” added Zoro. “Our mission is to leave nobody behind.”

A Decade of Focus on AR Glasses: Accelerate the Mainstream Adoption of AI Glasses

Rokid has spent more than a decade focused exclusively on smart glasses. In 2025, the company launched Rokid Glasses, the world’s lightest full-function AI & AR glasses with display, setting a global Extended Reality (XR) market record with over $6 million raised, and began shipping mass-production units worldwide by December—demonstrating Rokid’s ability to move from innovation to real-world deployment.

Building on this momentum, Rokid Ai Glasses Style removes the final barriers to mass adoption — weight, cost, prescription compatibility, and ecosystem openness —accelerating the transition of AI glasses from early adopters to everyday users.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, focused on creating human-centered smart glasses that seamlessly integrate intelligence into everyday life. As one of the industry’s earliest innovators, the company is widely recognized as the first to deliver smart glasses with open, global AI access, enabling real-time translation and AI interaction across platforms and regions.

Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprise users globally and hosts China’s largest XR developer community, with over 20,000 registered developers and 5,000 enterprise partners. Recognized for engineering and design excellence, Rokid has received the CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German iF Design Award five times.

For more information, please visit https://global.rokid.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rokid-launches-the-worlds-first-open-ai-ecosystem-smart-glasses–ultra-light-prescription-first-and-built-to-work-with-chatgpt-qwen-deepseek-and-more-302654439.html

SOURCE ROKID