MINISFORUM Brings “No-Compromise” Mini PCs to CES 2026

AI X1 Pro 470 and MS-02 Ultra combine AI compute and high performance in a compact chassis.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MINISFORUM , an innovator in AI computing technology, is proud to unveil two no-compromise small-form-factor PCs during CES 2026: AI X1 Pro 470 (AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX470), an AI Mini PC for creators, gamers, remote workers, and AI developers; and the MS-02 Ultra (Intel Arrow lake-HX Refresh), a successor of MS-02 Ultra-285 HX that has won the CES Innovation Awards® 2026, is a 4.8 L Mini Workstation that delivers full-tower performance with enterprise I/O for gamers, video editors, photography studios, content production companies and small media teams.

During a joint launch event featuring the founder of MINISFORUM and executives from AMD and Intel, the company delivered live demos and in-depth sessions, showcasing how both systems enhance workflows for content creators, media production teams, gamers, and remote professionals. The event highlighted MINISFORUM’s deep business collaboration with two major chip makers, working together to deliver PC solutions optimized for the next generation of AI-driven productivity and performance. Attendees, including Reagan Li, MINISFORUM’s recognized brand store host, along with visiting guests, experienced firsthand how the AI X1 Pro 470 and MS-02 Ultra simplify complex AI-driven tasks, boost real-time performance, and elevate everyday computing efficiency.

“With AI X1 Pro 470 and MS-02 Ultra, we set out to prove that ‘mini’ no longer means ‘compromise,” said Roy Jiang, Chairman of MINISFORUM. “By combining serious AI compute, 4K/8K-ready performance, and enterprise-grade connectivity in ultra-compact designs, we’re giving creators, gamers, and modern businesses the freedom to build full production and workstation workflows without sacrificing space, flexibility, or power.”

AI X1 Pro 470: Elite AI Speed for Work, Creation & Play

The MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro 470 is a flagship AI mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX470 processor, designed to excel across remote work, content creation, and gaming. Its dual-microphone array with AI noise reduction and high-quality speakers ensure clear communication, while abundant I/O—including USB4, HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, and an SD card slot—supports seamless multi-device productivity. Creators benefit from up to 12TB of storage for handling large 4K videos, 3D projects, and AI datasets. For gamers, the Radeon™ 890M GPU with 2GB–48GB VRAM allocation enables smooth moderate gaming, and the OCuLink port allows easy connection to external GPUs like NVIDIA RTX or Radeon RX series for ultra-high frame rates and 4K/8K gameplay.

The MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro 470 will be available worldwide soon.

MS-02 Ultra Winning CES Innovation Awards 2026, New Version Now Ready for Gaming

The awarded model Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285 HX MS-02 Ultra is an enterprise-level, high-performance mini workstation ideal for engineering design, video editing, and 3D modeling. The 4.8 L chassis supports up to 256 GB of ECC memory, includes four M.2 slots and three PCIe slots, and uses a pull-out structure for easier upgrades and maintenance.

Its front-access, rear-expandable I/O layout is enhanced with USB4 v2 (80 Gbps) and dual 25 GbE networking, ensuring full-speed throughput for 4K/8K video editing, media ingest and offload, color grading, rendering, and content distribution. This combination of compute power, storage bandwidth, and connectivity makes the MS-02 Ultra a flexible platform for content production teams, simulation workloads, and small- to medium-sized business deployments.

The new version MS-02 Ultra (Intel Arrow lake-HX Refresh) further expands its versatility by supporting high-performance gaming GPUs, making it suitable not only for professional workflows but also for premium gaming PC builds. With robust PCIe bandwidth, users can enjoy high frame rates, and immersive graphics while maintaining workstation-class stability.

The MINISFORUM Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285 HX/275HX MS-02 Ultra is available worldwide at our official brand shop , priced at $1,199 for 285 HX Barebone and $839 for 275 HX Barebone.

About MINISFORUM

Founded in 2018, MINISFORUM is dedicated to “Bringing technology into everyday life.” The brand applies its AI research to PC design, production, and manufacturing, offering high-performance computer solutions across AI Mini PCs, AI Mini Workstations, AI Mini Gaming PCs AtomMan, AI NAS, and accessories. Now, MINISFORUM has over 4 million users worldwide and a presence in nearly 100 countries. For more information, please visit: https://www.minisforum.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minisforum-brings-no-compromise-mini-pcs-to-ces-2026-302654512.html

SOURCE MINISFORUM