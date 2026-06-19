Rodeo Ford Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art FordPro(TM) Elite Commercial Service Center in Goodyear

New dedicated facility aims to transform the commercial customer experience, offering specialized service infrastructure, EV readiness, and a fleet of mobile service units to maximize local business uptime.

Rodeo Ford, a proud member of the Earnhardt Auto Centers family, is thrilled to announce the official grand opening of its brand-new FordPro™ Elite Commercial Service Center. The public is invited to the Grand Opening on Jun 26, 2026 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Located at 13570 West Test Drive in Goodyear, this highly specialized facility will service commercial vehicles and local business fleets. Grand Opening festivities will include tours, prizes, gift bags, and a meal. Reservations for lunch are encouraged.

“This is a game-changer for fleet managers and their vehicles,” said General Manager David Garcia. “With its state of the art infrastructure, our dedicated service center can handle everything from an individual’s delivery van to a whole fleet of heavy duty pickup trucks.”

Extra-large service bays can accommodate commercial vehicles as large as an F-750 bucket truck. Ready on day one, dedicated personnel have completed a comprehensive, custom-designed Ford Motor Company training curriculum to supplement their existing knowledge of gas and diesel heavy duty powertrains.

Key highlights and offerings of the new Rodeo Ford Elite Commercial Service Center include:

Extended Fleet Hours: Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Saturday from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Rapid Service Turnaround: Staffing levels and bay availability ensure quick turnarounds.

Elite Mobile Service: Rodeo Ford’s dedicated Mobile Service units can go to job sites for maintenance and light repair.

All-Make Maintenance and Repair: Comprehensive maintenance on all makes and models using quality Ford, Motorcraft®, and Omnicraft® parts.

Warranty Center: Authorized to perform all Ford commercial warranty and recall work.

Commercial Perks: critical vehicle health reports at each visit, available commercial loaner trucks and vans.

Local business owners, fleet managers, and community members are invited to visit Rodeo Ford to tour the new facility and meet the expert commercial fleet team at the Grand Opening on June 26 from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information, to schedule fleet service, or to speak with the commercial service team, call 623-298-3913 (or 623-298-3904 for Mobile Service requests).

About Rodeo Ford:

Located in Goodyear, Arizona, Rodeo Ford is a premier Ford dealership and a part of Earnhardt Auto Centers. Known for its “No Bull” philosophy, Rodeo Ford provides comprehensive automotive sales, finance, and specialized commercial fleet solutions to the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Visit our website rodeoford.com and find Pro Elite Commercial Center on the menu.

Contact: David Garcia

General Manager

Rodeo Ford

623.298.3900

david.garcia@earnhardt.com

SOURCE: Earnhardt Auto Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire