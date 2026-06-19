Blue Mahoe Capital Uses Equity Crowdfunding to Address Housing Affordability in Caribbean

Blue Mahoe Capital opens doors for Caribbean diaspora direct investment into the Caribbean to address housing affordability.

On June 11, 2026, Blue Mahoe Capital Caribbean, Inc., a US-based special purpose company focused mainly on Caribbean real estate, launched an offering to allow retail investors to invest in the Caribbean. This offering is made available through Silicon Prairie Capital Partners, an SEC/FINRA reporting broker-dealer. Blue Mahoe Capital’s campaign is enabled by Regulation Crowdfunding, or Reg CF, a Securities and Exchange Commission rule that allows companies to raise a maximum of $5 million through equity crowdfunding over a 12-month period, enabled by the JOBS Act and designed to make it easier for startups and early-stage companies to raise capital from their supporters.

“We need to be able to pool our capital in a regulated and transparent way to participate in the economic growth in the Caribbean region. This fresh capital allows us to move forward with housing developments in Jamaica. The Caribbean needs more homes, and we can now help to build them” said David Mullings, Chairman and CEO.

“The majority of the people I have met with over the last 2 years want access to real estate investments and locals have been complaining about the lack of affordable options to buy” he continued.

Mullings previously appeared on Bloomberg TV in 2025 to share his vision and announced the reservation of the ticker symbol “IRIE” with the Nasdaq Stock Market in connection with its plans to explore a potential public offering and listing in the future. At this stage, Blue Mahoe Capital has not yet applied for or been approved for listing on Nasdaq, and there is no guarantee that a public listing will occur.

Catherine Jackson, shareholder and director of Blue Mahoe Capital, commented, “As we continue to expand access to Caribbean investment opportunities, our goal remains clear: to empower retail investors to participate in the region’s growth through a trusted, audited, and regulated vehicle. We believe investment opportunities should be accessible to more people, not just a select few.”

Moving the Caribbean Forward

Phase One of the business is focused on real estate projects in Jamaica with nine (9) projects currently under due diligence and three (3) ready to move forward. Additional investments will be considered for other CARICOM countries including The Bahamas, Barbados and Guyana. The selling price of houses will range from JMD$8 million (US$50,000) to JMD$40 million (US$253,000).

To learn more about investing in Blue Mahoe Capital, please read the offering circular at https://bluemahoe.sppx.io/ .

This offering is made available through Silicon Prairie Capital Partners, an SEC/FINRA reporting broker-dealer. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. Before investing, investors should review the issuer’s filed Form C and all related disclosures on the Silicon Prairie campaign page.

About Blue Mahoe Capital

Blue Mahoe Capital Caribbean Inc. is a Florida company with headquarters in Orlando. It is a privately held investment firm focused on giving investors easy access to the emerging economies of the Caribbean and initially focused on real estate development. The company is in the startup phase and is now growing its asset base to execute specific real estate developments in the Caribbean with Jamaica as the first focus.

Press Contacts

Catherine Goodall-Jackson

Blue Mahoe Capital Caribbean Inc.

6000 Metrowest Blvd.

Suite 206

Orlando, FL 32835

E: cathy@bluemahoecapital.com

SOURCE: Blue Mahoe Capital Caribbean Inc.

Related Documents:

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire