Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Adopts a New Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) (“Rockhaven”) announces that it has adopted a new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “New Plan”) to replace its existing Incentive Stock Option Plan.

The New Plan, which is subject to the ratification by Rockhaven’s shareholders at its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on August 11, 2025, as well as acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, provides that the maximum number of shares which may be issued to Participants under the New Plan, or under any other share compensation arrangements, shall not collectively in the aggregate exceed 10% of the total number of Rockhaven common shares issued and outstanding, calculated on the date the Award (being Incentive Stock Options, Restricted Share Units, Deferred Share Units, Performance Share Units or Stock Appreciation Rights) is granted or issued to the Participant.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada.” which can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

