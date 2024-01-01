Robert Juliat’s SpotMe and Lancelot Followspots Shine Through on Broadway’s Tony Award Winning “The Lost Boys”

Lighting Designer Jen Schriever and Associate Lighting Designer Aaron Tacy are using Robert Juliat’s SpotMe performer tracking system and three powerful Robert Juliat Lancelot followspots on “The Lost Boys,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical based on the iconic 1987 vampire film. Schriever won a Tony for her work on “The Lost Boys” with Co-Lighting Designer Michael Arden, who was nominated for a Tony for directing the musical. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Robert Juliat lighting in North America.

Schriever had used remote followspot systems previously but was concerned about their ability to keep up with “The Lost Boys” performers moving rapidly about the stage. “We needed to keep reaction time as tight as possible and thought it would be more accurate for operators to be hands-on instead of going through the camera on a remote system,” she explains. “And operators enjoy having their hands on the followspots, so SpotMe seemed to be the way to go.”

Robert Juliat SpotMe combines the best of fully-automated and manual tracking systems in translating the skills of a followspot operator into real-time data the rest of the lighting rig can use. It consists of sensors mounted on a tripod and followspot, and a server. Taking its lead simply and efficiently from the movements of a Robert Juliat followspot, SpotMe is able to produce tracking information in real-time, with no emitters or cameras on stage or on performers.

While Schriever and Tacy were researching systems available in the marketplace, Robert Juliat connected them with ACT Entertainment’s Miles Dudgeon to discuss how SpotMe works and stage a demo with rental vendor Christie Lites New York. “The SpotMe technology is really very clever—merging powerful software with the experience and skills of Broadway spot operators–and we were excited to show it to Jen and her team.” Miles noted.

“We brought the whole team to the demo,” Schriever recalls. “As a lighting designer I was not only thinking about ideas for designing the show but also how to move fast and get the show done. I was nervous about using something new, but SpotMe was very easy to use and pretty seamless to integrate.”

“With any new tool, you have to figure out how to use it, and our whole team together with the support of the Shop and ACT were able to accomplish that,” adds Tacy.

“ACT and Christie coordinated to customize SpotMe for our operators, and I know they were grateful for that awesome support,” Schriever notes.

Schriever had worked as an associate with multi-Tony winning Lighting Designer Brian MacDevitt when he chose Robert Juliat D’Artagnan fixtures for the 2004 revival of “Fiddler on the Roof.” But “The Lost Boys” marked her first time using Robert Juliat Lancelot followspots, three of which are active in the followspot booth at the Palace Theatre. They are provided by Christie Lites.

“We spot the cast throughout the show,” says Tacy. “The Lancelots are on for almost the entire show and are very busy working at various levels,” adds Schriever. “It’s a mysterious and dark show so we have a lot of finesse to reveal and conceal tricks – there’s no time to rest!”

She reports that “giving the operators hands-on control of the remote lights is really effective and I’m very happy, and the show looks great” with the Lancelots and SpotMe. “We’re really pleased with our choices, especially when we made the leap to new gear.”

“It’s hard not to imagine all the different ways we can put these tools to use on our future gear lists,” says Tacy.

“SpotMe opens up a world of design possibilities,” Schriever points out. “I’m already thinking of how to use it on other shows, how to take full advantage of what it can do and unlock another level of creative ideas.”