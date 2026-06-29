NUGEN Audio Preserves Emotion While Hitting Modern Loudness Standards for Dimelo Apolo

COLOMBIA, JUNE 29, 2026 ― Colombia-based Venezuelan Music Producer and Mix and Mastering Engineer José Armando Ochoa, professionally known as “Dimelo Apolo,” has built a reputation for crafting emotionally powerful, globally competitive urban Latin records. Working across trap, reggaeton, afrobeat and melodic R&B, Apolo has refined a workflow centered on clarity, impact and striking a balance between loudness and dynamics, which is a process he says has been transformed by NUGEN Audio’s precision tools.

“I’ve always aimed to create records that feel emotionally powerful while also competing sonically on a global level. I enjoy building records that feel modern, energetic and immersive while still maintaining dynamics and musicality,” says Apolo. “One of the biggest challenges in modern mixing is achieving competitive loudness without sacrificing clarity, dynamics or emotional depth. Another is making sure a record translates well across every listening environment and streaming platform.”

To meet these demands, Apolo relies heavily on the NUGEN Audio VisLM 2 and MasterCheck 2 plug-ins, which he describes as indispensable for both mixing and mastering. “VisLM has become an essential part of my mastering and delivery workflow because it gives me precise loudness analysis and confidence when preparing records for streaming platforms and broadcast standards,” he says. “MasterCheck 2 is incredibly valuable because it allows me to preview the way in which my music will translate after codec conversion and loudness normalization. These tools allow me to work faster, more accurately and with greater consistency.”

Apolo’s catalog includes standout work like “Ahora” by Jamby El Favo, a track where he focused heavily on “sonic balance, vocal clarity and translation across different playback systems.” Apolo is also currently contributing to the creative and technical development of upcoming musical album initiatives connected to Ronaldinho, the Brazilian football (soccer) legend who has officially launched a massive global music project. This has pushed Apolo to refine his loudness and mastering workflow even further.

During the production of “Ahora,” Apolo used VisLM 2 to maintain accurate loudness targets while preserving the track’s energy and punch. Meanwhile, MasterCheck 2 played an equally critical role: “It allowed me to simulate streaming platform playback conditions and codec behavior before release. This helped me avoid harshness, distortion and unwanted changes caused by normalization processes.”

A specific challenge on the project involved controlling perceived loudness and low-end impact without compromising vocal clarity — a hallmark of modern Latin production. “Using MasterCheck 2, I was able to compare how the mix reacted under different streaming normalization scenarios,” he explains. “VisLM 2 also allowed me to monitor integrated loudness and dynamic consistency in real time, which significantly improved workflow speed and decision-making accuracy.”

Apolo’s studio setup blends analog character with digital precision. His API Lunchbox system, featuring the API 512c preamp, 550A EQ and 527A compressor, pairs with an Apollo X6 interface and a Neumann TLM 107 microphone for detailed vocal capture. Monitoring is handled through ADAM Audio A44H studio monitors and AUDEZE headphones, which give him the accuracy needed to shape low-end, stereo width and vocal placement. This hybrid approach supports his fast-paced, detail-oriented workflow. “I constantly monitor dynamics, stereo width and loudness throughout the process to avoid overprocessing later in mastering,” he says.

Apolo says he chose NUGEN Audio because of its global reputation for precision and reliability. He highlights loudness monitoring, streaming preview simulation and codec auditioning as his most-used features, noting that NUGEN’s intuitive interfaces make complex analysis feel seamless.

“The brand’s tools are trusted by professionals worldwide and provide the level of precision needed for modern commercial releases,” he explains. “The accuracy, workflow efficiency and confidence the plug-ins provide make an immediate difference in my productions. NUGEN solutions help bridge the gap between technical standards and emotion, which is extremely important in modern music production.”

Today, Apolo says he is “fully committed to the NUGEN ecosystem” as he continues shaping high-impact records for international audiences.