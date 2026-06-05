Roadtrippers Launches $250,000 Premium Membership Giveaway to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

The #1 road trip planning app partners with the official U.S. Semiquincentennial organization to inspire travelers to rediscover America: one backroad, roadside stop, and small town at a time

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, Roadtrippers and America250 are inviting travelers to experience the country the way it was meant to be seen: from the road.

Today, Roadtrippers – the #1 road trip planning app, announced a new partnership with America250, the national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Together, the organizations will encourage travelers to explore the people, places, stories, and shared experiences that define America through road travel and discovery.

To kick off the partnership, Roadtrippers is giving away up to $250,000 in FREE Premium memberships to help travelers explore America during this historic milestone year. New U.S. and Canadian members can redeem a free membership of Roadtrippers Premium at roadtrippers.com/twofifty through June 30, 2026.

From Route 66 icons and national parks to neon-lit diners, historic main streets, and quirky roadside attractions, the campaign celebrates the uniquely American spirit of discovery found along the open road.

“Road trips have always been one of the most authentic ways to experience America, not just the landmarks, but the local stories, hidden gems, and unexpected moments in between,” said Robyn Barnes, Chief Commercial Officer at Roadtrippers. “As the country approaches its 250th anniversary, we’re proud to partner with America250 to give away up to $250,000 in complimentary Roadtrippers Premium memberships to encourage more people to get out on the open road, discover somewhere new, and celebrate America’s 250th by exploring the destinations, stories, and communities that define our shared American experience.”

“As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invite people to connect more deeply with the places, stories, and communities that define our nation,” said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President of America250. “Road travel is such a powerful way to experience the richness and diversity of the American story firsthand, and through this partnership with Roadtrippers, we’re helping inspire millions to explore, reflect, and take part in this historic milestone.”

As part of the partnership, Roadtrippers will also spotlight select America250-related destinations, events, and commemorative experiences across its platform, helping travelers discover celebrations happening both locally and along planned routes.

The Roadtrippers Premium membership includes features designed to help travelers make the most of America’s 250th year on the road, including:

Autio audio stories narrated by voices such as Kevin Costner, John Lithgow, and Phil Jackson

Extraordinary Places, a curated collection of iconic landmarks, scenic wonders, and culturally significant destinations

Roadtrippers Autopilot, which builds personalized road trips in minutes using insights from more than 42 million trips

Up to 150 stops per trip for extended road trip adventures

Offline maps and navigation for exploring remote highways and national parks

With more than 42 million trips planned, 35 billion miles mapped, and over 7 million points of interest across North America, Roadtrippers helps millions of travelers discover extraordinary places and experience more along the way.

The America250 commemoration will culminate on July 4, 2026, with programming and events taking place across all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

Travelers can learn more and claim their complimentary membership at roadtrippers.com/twofifty.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning app, helping travelers discover extraordinary places, build unforgettable journeys, and navigate with confidence. With more than 42 million trips planned and over 35 billion miles mapped, Roadtrippers empowers millions of travelers to take the scenic route and experience more along the way.

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America’s Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Erica Diaz

erica.diaz@roadpass.com

roadtrippers.com | @roadtrippers

Offer details: This limited-time offer on a new 1-month Roadtrippers Premium membership starts on June 1, 2026 and expires June 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Valid only for new members residing in the U.S. and Canada who redeem at roadtrippers.com/twofifty. Not available for in-app purchases. Cannot be combined with other offers. New memberships are non-refundable and include auto-renewal at signup.

SOURCE: Roadtrippers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire