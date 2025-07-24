RMTG’s Successful ISSCA Buenos Aires Argentina Event Draws Hundreds of Physicians, Announces Seven Additional Training Events in 2025

Argentina Success Validates Global Education Platform with Major Cancun Event and Six More In-Country Programs Scheduled

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG), a global leader in regenerative medicine solutions, today announced the successful completion of its ISSCA Argentina 2025 event in Buenos Aires, which attracted hundreds of doctors and medical professionals to the Four Seasons hotel downtown. The Company also announced seven additional ISSCA training events scheduled for 2025, demonstrating continued momentum in its global physician education platform.

Event Success and Revenue Impact:

The Buenos Aires event represents RMTG’s continued expansion of its ISSCA (International Society for Stem Cell Application) education platform, which generates significant revenue through physician training, certification programs, and product sales. The event featured comprehensive training from theoretical lectures to live clinical practice, with doctors completing certification by working through real-life clinical cases guided by industry experts.

Strategic Training Platform Expansion:

• Proven Demand: Hundreds of physicians filled the Four Seasons hotel, validating market appetite for advanced regenerative medicine training

• Revenue Generation: ISSCA events drive multiple revenue streams including training fees, certification programs, and Cellgenic product sales

• Global Reach: Seven additional events scheduled across key markets including major annual event in Cancun

• Certification Value: Hands-on training with real clinical cases provides premium value proposition for medical professionals

• Product Integration: Cellgenic product line serves as official sponsor, creating direct sales opportunities during training events

We are grateful for the attendance of some of the best doctors who seek out the latest innovations and come to learn new breakthroughs in regenerative medicine,” said David Christensen, CEO and President. “We filled the 4-Seasons hotel downtown with hundreds of doctors and medical professionals who attended this incredible event.”

Upcoming 2025 ISSCA Event Schedule:

The Company announced Seven additional ISSCA training events for 2025, expanding its global education footprint:

Global Event Cancun – September 11th Brazil – October 2nd Colombia – October 24th Cancun 2.0 – November 7th Saudi Arabia – November 14th Peru – November 28th Puerto Rico – December 5th

“ISSCA is one of the world’s largest and most effective Physician Training in the Regenerative Medical Industry,” said Benito Novas, Founder of Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG). “We are honored and grateful to our whole team for the countless hours and enduring passion to consistently put on the best events in the Regenerative Medical industry.”

The Buenos Aires success builds on RMTG’s recent Q1 2025 performance that delivered $1.35M in sales representing 67% growth with operational profits of $134,000. The Company’s global education platform continues to drive both direct revenue and affiliate partnerships worldwide.

About Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (RMTG):

RMTG operates through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary across more than 30 countries, distributing regenerative medicine solutions worldwide while specializing in physician education through its ISSCA platform. The Company’s integrated approach combines clinical operations and procedures, product and equipment distribution, and medical education to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global regenerative medicine market. To learn more, visit www.stemcellsgroup.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, affiliate partnerships, market expansion, or revenue generation from Puerto Rico operations. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Puerto Rico affiliate will achieve projected revenue targets, that market opportunities will materialize as anticipated, or that the affiliate model will continue to be successful. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price

For further information, please contact: investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

