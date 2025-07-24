HopCat Launches Employee & Community Assistance Fund to Support Team Members & Local Impact Efforts

New Company-Wide Initiative Powered by HelpLink Offers Direct Financial Relief to HopCat Employees and Local Community Members Facing Unexpected Hardship

HopCat today announced a company-wide initiative designed to support employees in times of unexpected hardship and provide financial resources to community members to align with HopCat’s core values of care, connection, and hospitality.

HopCat Employee & Community Assistance Fund

HopCat Employees Pose With Giant Check With Over $9,000 Raised for Their Employee & Community Assistance Fund Powered by HelpLink

This new fund reflects HopCat’s ongoing commitment to putting people first, both inside and outside the walls of its restaurants. The Employee & Community Assistance Fund, powered by HelpLink, offers direct financial assistance to its employees facing critical life challenges such as medical emergencies, transportation instability, and family crises, while also extending support to local community members.

Early fundraising efforts have already demonstrated the potential for impact. At HopCat’s newest location in Southgate, Michigan, guests and staff came together to raise over $9,000 through a combination of soft-opening ticket sales, donations and a HopCat match.

“Our goal with the Employee & Community Assistance Fund is simple but powerful – show up for our people the way they show up for our guests,” said Ellen Winterburn, Vice President of Human Resources at BarFly. “The energy we’ve seen from Southgate proves that hospitality goes beyond the plate – it’s about taking care of each other.”

The fund is powered by HelpLink, a Traverse City-based nonprofit, through a transparent application process. Guests can support the initiative at all HopCat locations and its sister restaurant Stella’s Lounge located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, through ongoing programs, donation drives, and seasonal fundraising efforts.

On Monday, July 28, 10% of all sales will be donated to the HopCat Employee & Community Assistance Fund, supporting local team members and neighbors in need.

“At HelpLink, we believe the strongest communities are built when neighbors and businesses come together to meet real needs in real time,” said Abagail McKiernan, founder of HelpLink. “When you donate through HelpLink, you don’t just give – you see who you’re helping, what the need is, and you get to choose where your support goes. It’s a powerful way to help someone in your own community overcome a real barrier – and to know your impact made a difference.”

To learn more about the Employee & Community Assistance fund or donate, visit The HopCat Blog .

