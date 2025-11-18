RMTG Subsidiary CELLGENIC Introduces Peptide Pen Product Line at Cancún Global Summit

Pre-Loaded Synergistic Peptide Formulations Add New Revenue Stream Through Physician Distribution Network Spanning 30+ Countries

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:RMTG), a global leader in regenerative medicine solutions, today announced the successful introduction of its CELLGENIC Peptide Pen product line, officially presented during the ISSCA Global Summit held in Cancún. The new line represents an important step toward simplifying and modernizing peptide therapy within the field of regenerative and longevity medicine, while creating additional revenue opportunities through RMTG’s established physician network.

Product Innovation and Revenue Potential:

The CELLGENIC Peptide Pen series was designed to offer physicians a more practical approach to peptide therapy. Each pre-loaded device contains synergistic peptide formulations that support various clinical goals such as recovery, immune balance, metabolic optimization, and overall wellness. By integrating multiple compounds into a single, ready-to-use pen, the product streamlines physician protocols while maintaining consistency and ease of use.

Strategic Product Launch:

• Revenue Generation: Peptide Pen line adds new product category to CELLGENIC’s portfolio, distributed through RMTG’s global network spanning 30+ countries

• Market Positioning: Pre-loaded synergistic formulations address growing demand for convenient peptide therapy solutions in regenerative and longevity medicine

• Distribution Advantage: Exclusive sales to licensed physicians through established RMTG affiliate network, including recent Brazil, Dominican Republic, and northern Argentina/Paraguay partnerships

• Summit Launch Platform: Global Summit presentation generated immediate physician interest and orders from international attendees representing 30+ countries

• Product Line Expansion: Peptide Pens complement existing CELLGENIC portfolio including exosomes, MSCs, and platelet-rich plasma kits, increasing average order value

• Educational Integration: ISSCA training programs incorporate peptide therapy protocols, driving product adoption through certification workshops and physician education

“We are thrilled with GSCG’s launch of CELLGENIC’s innovative Peptide Pen product line, which represents a groundbreaking advancement in regenerative medicine,” said David Christensen, CEO of RMTG. “These pens, with their amazing premix stacked solutions, seamlessly combine synergistic peptides to deliver targeted support for recovery, immune balance, and metabolic optimization-all in a convenient, ready-to-use pen device. This is a testament to our commitment at RMTG to pushing the boundaries of personalized and performance-based therapies, empowering physicians worldwide to achieve exceptional patient outcomes.”

Market Response and Growth Trajectory:

Since its debut at the Global Summit, the Peptide Pen line has received encouraging interest from physicians attending the event and from CELLGENIC’s international partners. The positive reception reflects growing recognition of peptide-based approaches within medical practice and demonstrates RMTG’s ability to identify and capitalize on emerging market opportunities in regenerative medicine.

“Our mission has always been to make advanced biologics more accessible and clinically practical,” said Benito Novas, Founder of Global Stem Cells Group. “We believe the Peptide Pen line reflects this philosophy by providing a convenient and reliable tool for physicians dedicated to regenerative and performance medicine. We are very encouraged by the response from physicians who attended the Summit.”

Growing Movement in Modern Medicine:

Across the world, peptide therapy is gaining attention among physicians who work at the intersection of biology, longevity, and personalized medicine. These short chains of amino acids are being studied for their potential roles in supporting cellular repair, optimizing metabolism, and promoting balanced physiological function. At CELLGENIC, peptide therapy represents one of the most promising frontiers in the evolution of regenerative and preventive medicine, with the Peptide Pen line positioned to capture growing market demand.

“We expect the Peptide Pen to continue generating interest among professionals seeking innovative yet practical tools to integrate into their existing clinical programs,” said Sarah Barroso, Managing Director of CELLGENIC. “Through innovation and education, we hope to contribute to this global movement by offering tools that are practical, well-supported, and aligned with responsible medical practice.”

Educational Integration and Market Development:

The launch of the Peptide Pen line aligns with CELLGENIC’s ongoing educational mission through the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA), which promotes physician training in advanced biologic and peptide-based therapies. CELLGENIC sells its products exclusively to licensed physicians and medical professionals, ensuring all peptide applications remain within a qualified and ethical clinical framework. Through this initiative, CELLGENIC continues to expand its presence in regenerative medicine, maintaining focus on innovation, education, and international collaboration.

The Peptide Pen introduction aligns with RMTG’s recent operational momentum, including Q1 2025 sales of $1.35M representing 67% growth with operational profits of $134,000. The product launch demonstrates RMTG’s integrated business model combining product development, manufacturing capabilities through the Cancún facility, distribution through global affiliate networks, and market development through ISSCA educational programs.

About RMTG:

RMTG operates through its Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary across more than 30 countries, distributing regenerative medicine solutions worldwide while specializing in physician education through its ISSCA platform. The Company’s CELLGENIC brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of regenerative medicine products including exosomes, MSCs, platelet-rich plasma kits, and the new Peptide Pen line, produced under rigorous quality protocols. With more than 15 years of experience, CELLGENIC supports physicians worldwide through innovation, training, and reliable access to next-generation medical technologies. RMTG’s integrated approach combines clinical operations, product distribution, manufacturing capabilities, and medical education to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global regenerative medicine market. To learn more, visit www.stemcellsgroup.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to future revenues, product sales, market acceptance of the Peptide Pen line, or physician adoption rates. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Peptide Pen product line will achieve commercial success, that physician interest will translate into sustained sales, that the product will gain market acceptance, or that revenue projections will be achieved. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact: David Christensen, CEO and President Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. investor.relations@regenmedtechgroup.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire