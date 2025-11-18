Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil and Gas Doubles Total Well Count to 1,044 Oil Wells in the Permian Basin, with Acquisition of 509 Oil Wells and 10,500 Net Mineral Acres

AZURE HOLDING GROUP AND VISION OIL AND GAS DOUBLES TOTAL WELL COUNT TO 1,044 OIL WELLS IN THE PERMIAN BASIN, WITH ACQUISITION OF 509 OIL WELLS AND 12,500 NET MINERAL ACRES ACROSS MIDLAND, ECTOR, CRANE, LOVING, WARD, WINKLER, REEVES AND UPTON COUNTIES IN WEST TEXAS FOR $12.0 MILLION IN ALL STOCK TRANSACTION

Azure Holding Group and Vision Oil And Gas (OTCID:$AZRH) announced this morning that the group has acquired another 509 Oil wells across 12,500 acres in the Permian Basin across Ector, Crane, and Pecos Counties in West Texas for $8.0 Million in an all stock transaction.

The company believes this will add at least 100 Barrels of Oil per Day of production in the next 30 days, and over 800 Barrels of Oil per Day by the end of 2026 in addition to the company’s existing assets in Cochran, Ector, Crane and Pecos Counties. The company has already started it’s Return to Production activities.

The company will immediately focus on all the assets by performing well cleanouts, while planning it’s boarder fracking and reengineering program.

The Company believes that this acquisition will add at least 7.5 Million Barrels to it’s ultimate reserve basis, and is working with it’s 3rd party engineering team now to assess reservoirs.

“They don’t call me ‘Double Down’ for no reason,” said Josh Cohen, the group’s CEO. “We saw an opportunity, and have been blessed by the Grace of God in our pursuit to become one of the fastest growing independent operators in the Permian Basin. This is a fundamental transaction, as it increases our presence significantly within the most prolific Oil Basin in America, if not the World. What I’m most excited about, is the ability to partner with the people that sold us these assets. Our team continues to grow better and better each and everyday, and we are better together when we align to build something as special is VISION.”

Rodolfo Tijerina, the group’s Chairman, and Chief Geologist added, “I have traveled and explored the entire world looking for Oil and Gas, most notably with Conoco Phillips, and I have never been more excited about the potential of the Rock that we have under our ownership and operatorship. We have multiple Billions of Dollars in Oil and Gas reserve value. 2025 has served as our opportunity to grow our footprint. 2026 and beyond will serve as our opportunity to Drill and Exploit the Rock that we have, for the betterment of our Country, serving the energy needs of Americans everywhere.”

Clay Parish, the groups Chief Engineer added, “We’re just getting started. Having been a part of multiple exits throughout my career, most recently being the exit of Grayson Mills to Devon Energy, what I find most exciting is the opportunity to really dig in and find a lot of quick wins and enhancements to the engineering of all of our assets. By applying secondary and tertiary recovery efforts, there is no telling what the true possibility of our reserves are, and I feel confident that we are being very conservative in our initial estimates.”

Josh Watson, the groups Chief Production Officer said, “When Cohen and I first started down this path through the acquisition of 88 old oil wells in Big Spring, I knew we were going to do big things. I just didn’t realize how fast it would all happen, but then again, this is the Oil Field in West Texas. We went from nothing to where we are today in less than 6 months, and I am excited for what we are about to do next, and the people that we are doing it with. Our team is what sets us apart. We’ve got a world class team.”

For further information, please visit the companies website at www.oilfieldservices.ai or reach out to Josh Cohen at (917) 584-7042 or by email at jcohen@visionoilandgas.com .

About Azure Holding Group

Azure Holding Group Corp. is an acquisition corporation focused on Oil Field Services, Oil Field Construction, and Oil & Gas Exploration & Production. The Company is currently evaluating further mergers and acquisitions, outside of its capital program to enable organic growth.

SOURCE: Azure Holding Group Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire