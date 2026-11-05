Rivet Global Emphasizes Business Account Continuity as UK Financial Crime-Related Account Closures Increase Tenfold

Rivet CEO Funsah Bilimus outlines practical measures to help small businesses maintain payment access, manage financial risks and prepare for unexpected banking disruptions.

multi-currency business account provider for registered companies, is highlighting the importance of business account continuity as UK financial crime-related account closures have increased significantly, according to figures reported to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The reported number of customer relationships exited primarily over financial crime concerns increased from 45,091 in 2016/17 to 453,230 in 2024/25, highlighting the growing importance of financial risk management for businesses operating across domestic and international markets.

Funsah Bilimus, CEO of Rivet Global, says businesses should consider maintaining alternative payment arrangements to reduce the operational impact of unexpected account restrictions.

For small businesses, restricted access to a business account can disrupt essential activities, including payroll, supplier payments and international transactions. Companies experiencing rapid growth or expanding into new markets may also encounter additional compliance reviews when their transaction patterns change.

Regulatory Developments and Business Account Closures

Recent regulatory developments have introduced additional protections for consumers and small businesses in the UK. Banks and payment firms are required to provide at least 90 days’ notice and a specific reason before closing accounts, except in financial crime cases.

In the United States, an executive order issued on August 7, 2025, directed regulators to remove reputation risk from supervisory considerations.

However, financial institutions can still restrict accounts when business activities differ significantly from the information provided during the onboarding process.

According to Bilimus, businesses should maintain transparent communication with their financial providers, particularly when entering new markets, securing major contracts or experiencing substantial increases in transaction volumes.

Four Measures to Strengthen Business Account Continuity

Rivet Global identifies four practical steps businesses can take to reduce the risk of payment disruption:

– Maintain an alternative business account: Keep a second account in the company’s legal name with another provider and share its details with key clients.

– Communicate operational changes: Inform financial providers about new markets, major contracts and significant changes in transaction activity.

– Keep documentation updated: Maintain accessible company formation documents, ownership identification and major client contracts.

– Review account termination policies: Understand notice periods, termination conditions and access to funds during compliance reviews.

Rivet Global Expands Multi-Currency Business Account Capabilities

Rivet Global reviews registered companies before their accounts are used and provides account application decisions within three business days.

Approved businesses receive account details in their own legal names in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD and HKD. The platform also supports balances in 30 currencies and payments to more than 120 countries. Available currencies depend on the plan.

“The worst time to find out what your provider needs from you is after your account is already in use,” said Bilimus. “We would rather verify a company at the start than open an account we later have to close.”

The company has also published guidance explaining why business accounts may be closed and how businesses can respond to financial institution reviews. Rivet Global

About Rivet Global

Rivet Global (rivet.global) is a multi-currency business account for registered companies that receive and make international payments. Businesses can receive account details in their own names in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD and HKD, hold balances in 30 currencies, make payments to more than 120 countries, and hold USDC and USDT alongside traditional currencies.

Rivet Global is operated by Bilitech LLC. It is not a bank; regulated partner institutions hold customer funds.

Media Contact

Company: Rivet Global (Bilitech LLC)

Contact Person: Funsah Bilimus, CEO

Email: hello@rivet.global

Phone: +1 325 225 0902

Website: https://rivet.global

SOURCE: Rivet Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire