BioScience Health Innovations Announces Two Key Developments Supporting Diversified Growth and Expansion Strategy

Company to acquire 100% of Vitalcore as a wholly owned subsidiary and acquire a 40% ownership interest in an established customer platform serving targeted peptide and wellness buyers

BioScience Health Innovations, Inc. (OTCID:BHIC) (“BHIC” or the “Company”), a diversified health, wellness and life-science company operating through its Best365Labs platform, today announced two strategic transactions designed to expand the Company’s technology portfolio, customer reach and commercialization capabilities.

BHIC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Vitalcore, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company upon closing.

Separately, BHIC has agreed to acquire from Ageless Holdings, LLC a 40% ownership interest in an established customer relationship platform consisting of approximately 15,000 active peptide, health and wellness customers. The customer platform has generated more than $5 million in sales during 2026 to date.

Transaction Highlights

100% acquisition of Vitalcore, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BioScience Health Innovations.

Vitalcore brings a developing hair-growth and scalp-care technology platform, proprietary formulations, product-development know-how and Mods Max-enabled applications.

BHIC will acquire a 40% ownership interest in an approximately 15,000-customer peptide and wellness platform from Ageless Holdings, LLC.

The customer platform has generated more than $5 million in sales during 2026 to date.

BHIC will issue 450,000 restricted common shares to Ageless Holdings, LLC for the 40% customer-platform interest.

BHIC intends to use the combined technology, customer reach and Best365Labs infrastructure to support additional hair-growth, skincare, cellular-wellness and related commercial opportunities.

Acquisition of Vitalcore

Vitalcore is developing a differentiated hair-growth and scalp-care platform incorporating proprietary formulations, product-development know-how and applications utilizing Mods Max technology.

BHIC views the acquisition as an opportunity to add a new technology-driven category to its existing health and wellness platform while giving Vitalcore access to BHIC’s commercialization infrastructure and Best365Labs product-development experience.

Following closing, Vitalcore will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of BioScience Health Innovations. Management intends to build Vitalcore beyond a single hair-growth product and establish a development platform capable of supporting additional hair-growth, scalp-care, skincare, wellness and related applications.

40% Ownership in Targeted Customer Platform

BHIC has agreed to acquire from Ageless Holdings, LLC a 40% ownership interest in an established customer relationship platform consisting of approximately 15,000 active peptide, health and wellness customers.

The platform has generated more than $5 million in sales during 2026 to date. Management believes this customer base is particularly relevant to Vitalcore and Best365Labs because it consists of consumers already purchasing products within the peptide, longevity, health and wellness markets.

The transaction gives BHIC a direct ownership interest in an established commercial audience rather than requiring the Company to build that audience entirely through new customer acquisition.

As consideration for the 40% ownership interest, BHIC will issue 450,000 restricted shares of BHIC common stock to Ageless Holdings, LLC. Using BHIC’s $4.50 Regulation A offering price solely as a transaction reference price, those shares represent an indicated reference value of approximately $2,025,000. The $4.50 price is presented only as the negotiated reference price for the transaction and should not be interpreted as the acquisition-date fair value ultimately determined for financial-reporting purposes.

The shares will be restricted securities and subject to applicable federal securities laws and contractual transfer restrictions. Because Ageless Holdings is a related party, the transaction will be reviewed, documented and disclosed in accordance with BHIC’s applicable corporate-governance, audit and public-company reporting requirements.

Complete Equity Consideration

Transaction Component Restricted BHIC Shares Reference Value at $4.50 40% customer-platform interest from Ageless Holdings, LLC 450,000 $2,025,000 Total 450,000 $2,025,000

The 450,000 restricted BHIC shares described above represent the total BHIC equity consideration contemplated in connection with the announced transactions. The Vitalcore acquisition does not require the issuance of additional BHIC common shares beyond those 450,000 shares.

Building a Broader Growth Platform

BHIC views the Vitalcore acquisition and customer-platform transaction as complementary components of its broader growth strategy. Vitalcore adds technology, product-development capability and a new category with meaningful consumer interest. The customer-platform transaction adds direct ownership in an established commercial audience that has already generated more than $5 million in sales during 2026.

Together, management believes these assets can strengthen BHIC’s ability to move new products from development into established commercial channels.

“The part of this transaction that excites us most is connecting product development directly to an established customer audience. Vitalcore brings an exciting technology platform, and the customer relationship asset gives us direct exposure to people who are already active buyers in the peptide, wellness and longevity markets.”

– Dan Schmidt, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of BioScience Health Innovations, Inc.

“Hair growth is an attractive market on its own, but we see Vitalcore as something broader than a single product opportunity. We believe it can become a platform for additional hair-growth, skincare, wellness, peptide-related and Mods Max-enabled products that complement what we are already building through Best365Labs,” Schmidt added.

About BioScience Health Innovations, Inc.

BioScience Health Innovations, Inc. is building a diversified health, wellness and life-science platform focused on cellular wellness, proprietary technologies, differentiated products, strategic acquisitions and expanded commercialization opportunities. Through its portfolio of technologies, brands and operating initiatives, BHIC seeks to develop and commercialize products across wellness, longevity, cellular health and related markets. Visit www.biosciencehealthinnovation.com.

About Vitalcore

Vitalcore is developing hair-growth and scalp-care technologies utilizing proprietary formulations, product-development know-how and Mods Max-enabled applications. Its strategy is focused on developing differentiated products for the hair-growth, scalp-health, skincare and personal-wellness markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Vitalcore, the anticipated benefits of the customer-platform transaction, future product development, commercialization opportunities, customer engagement, potential product launches and anticipated market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, transaction-closing risk, product-development risk, regulatory requirements, commercialization risk, customer adoption, manufacturing, intellectual-property matters, availability of capital and general market conditions. BioScience Health Innovations undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact: Darren Lopez | Info@Best365Labs.com | 385-421-5651

SOURCE: BioScience Health Innovations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire