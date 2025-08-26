Riverside Hawks Present “The Power of the Game” A High-Impact Panel on How Basketball Builds Character, Opens Doors, and Inspires the Next Generation

HARLEM, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 29th, the Riverside Hawks will proudly present The Power of the Game, an inspiring conversation taking place at the 2025 Gala. The event and panel discussion will be held at The Grill and The Pool, (the old Four Seasons Restaurant), located in the Seagram Building, 99 East 52nd Street, NYC.

The conversation brings together six distinguished leaders from the world of sports, media, finance, and community engagement. Moderated by Erika Irish Brown, Head of Talent Management & Engagement at Citi and Riverside Hawks Board Member, the panel will explore how basketball is more than a sport— it’s a powerful platform for building character, creating academic and career opportunities, and driving lasting social impact.

The discussion will feature:

Rashad Bilal & Troy Millings – Founders of Earn Your Leisure, transforming financial literacy and empowerment in the Black community

– Founders of Earn Your Leisure, transforming financial literacy and empowerment in the Black community Jose Minaya – former college athlete turned top financial leader as Global Head of BNY Investments and Wealth

– former college athlete turned top financial leader as Global Head of BNY Investments and Wealth Crystal McCrary McGuire – Award-winning writer, filmmaker, and co-founder of “Game-Up” youth sports tech platform

– Award-winning writer, filmmaker, and co-founder of “Game-Up” youth sports tech platform Coach Keydren Clark – Former two-time NCAA Division I scoring champion and current NCAA assistant coach at his alma mater, St. Peter’s University, developing the next generation of talent

Panelists will share their personal journeys and their thought leadership on broader trends in youth sports, achieving career success and building intergenerational wealth. The conversation will highlight the critical role of community leaders, athletes, and business professionals in investing time, resources, and mentorship to nurture the next generation.

“Basketball has the power to shape lives and communities far beyond the court,” said Erika Irish Brown. “The game is a force for positive change, instilling values, discipline and leadership, as well as creating educational pathways that may enable people of all backgrounds to achieve success.”

The Riverside Hawks organization centers as much attention on academics as it does on the game of basketball. This year they serviced over 600 student athletes, both boys and girls, most coming from Harlem, Washington Heights and the Bronx. Over the past five years, their student athletes have received over $16 million dollars in college scholarships and grants and $1.2 million in prep school scholarships. In addition, 100% of their student athletes have graduated high school and 100% have gone on to colleges and universities or post graduate prep-schools.

These statistics speak volume about the commitment of the board, coaches, the Riverside Church leadership, and the community in ensuring that these young athletes have a future beyond the game played on the court and have a chance at the bigger game of life.

To support the organization’s on-going initiatives and for more information on the Gala, visit www.riversidehawks.org.

Press Contact:

Sam Mattingly

SMC Solutions

(917) 331-9375

400245@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverside-hawks-present-the-power-of-the-game-a-high-impact-panel-on-how-basketball-builds-character-opens-doors-and-inspires-the-next-generation-302538836.html

SOURCE Riverside Hawks