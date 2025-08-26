MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Anticipates Net Profit of Over RMB 230 Million for the First Half of 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) anticipates a significant year-over-year turnaround to profitability for the first half of 2025. The company projects a net profit exceeding RMB 230 million for H1 2025, compared to a net loss reported in the same period last year. For the first half of 2024, the company recorded a net loss of approximately RMB 120 million.

The strong performance in the first half of 2025, with net profit surpassing RMB 230 million, is expected to positively contribute to the full-year net profit for 2025.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud’s holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MicroCloud focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography, and plans to invest over $400 million in cutting-edge technology sectors, including Bitcoin-related blockchain development, quantum computing technology development, quantum holography development, and the development of derivatives and technologies in artificial intelligence and augmented reality (AR).

