Rising Gas Prices Spur Global Shift Toward Electric Vehicles – Elektros Advances Patented Technology Designed to Help Reduce Charging Times

Amid rising global gasoline prices and increasing consumer demand for cost-efficient mobility, Elektros Inc. believes the world is entering a transformative shift toward electric vehicles. As drivers seek relief from escalating fuel costs, the appeal of EV ownership continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace.

Elektros is advancing its patented charging technology designed to help reduce charging times and improve overall efficiency. This innovation aims to enhance convenience within the EV market and address one of the key considerations for widespread adoption.

The Company believes that as fuel costs remain elevated, millions of consumers worldwide will continue transitioning toward electric vehicles, creating meaningful demand for faster and more efficient charging infrastructure. Elektros’ proprietary multiplug charging system is positioned to participate in this evolving landscape.

“We are witnessing a global paradigm shift,” said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. “As gasoline prices continue to rise, consumers are actively seeking smarter alternatives. Our focus is on improving charging efficiency and supporting the broader adoption of electric vehicles. We believe Elektros is well positioned within this emerging opportunity.”

View Elektros Patent: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Contact Information:

Website: www.elektros.energy

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire