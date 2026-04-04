Director Timothy Chey’s First Film Was the #1 Movie on Cable TV

Director Tim Chey’s first film for Universal Studios was a hit when it was put on USA Networks. ‘Fakin’ Da Funk’ was seen by over 33 million people in 2000 and was shown over 19 times that year which was a record.

Director Tim Chey’s first film for Universal Studios was a hit when it was put on USA Networks. ‘Fakin’ Da Funk’ was seen by over 33 million people in 2000 and was shown over 19 times that year which was a record.

The film had an all-star cast of Pam Grier, Ernie Hudson, Tatyana Ali, Margaret Cho, Duane Martin, Tone Loc, Bo Jackson and the story was based on a Chinese baby adopted by a Black family.

The film’s script had a bidding war among rival studios in 1996 and the strength of the script allowed Chey to also direct.

Chey is currently at the SXSW film conference with his new epic movie ‘The Flood: End of Mankind’ which is the remake of Noah’s Ark. The film hits theaters nationwide in October.

“I wrote that script in college never dreaming it would come to fruition,” says Chey. “Everything came together so fast and the next thing I’m on the set of my first film directing legend Pam Grier.”

Chey, a Harvard alumnus, was practicing law at the time but never forgot his life’s ambition. “I love the practice of law, helping others get justice, the courtroom, helping the elderly and poor,” he continues, “but my love for film was great.”

Chey was repped by the top agency in Hollywood and had two managers. He had meetings with studio heads and directing offers.

When he found Christ in a hotel room in 2001, all this changed.

“I found all that mattered,” he says. “Jesus truly saved me.”

Since then Chey has directed over 18 movies – all of them faith-based.

Christian leaders are embracing ‘The Flood: End of Mankind’ as a wake-up call to the body of Christ. Many are expecting his Noah’s Ark movie to open at the top of the box office.

The film’s trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-uotniHNNU

The film will release nationwide in theaters starting October 1, 2026.

Kevin Sorbo plays Noah and according to the producers did an ‘Oscar-caliber’ performance.

Chey spent over 10 years bring ‘The Flood: End of Mankind’ to the big screen.

The Flood: End of Mankind

In Theaters Nationwide

October 1, 2026

About Unlimited Publicity

Unlimited Publicity is a faith-based publicity firm that specializes in faith-based movies. It is working with the movie ‘The Flood’ and Timothy Chey the director of the film.

For Media contacts:

Lisa Stallworth, Kim Haskel, and Carolyn Wright

RR Communications

production@post.com

424 360 9306

SOURCE: Unlimited Publicity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire