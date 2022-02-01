RG6501 (OpRegen®) Preclinical Engraftment Results to Be Presented at 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics—Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that preclinical results as part of a surgical development study evaluating the survival and distribution of RG6501 (OpRegen) will be presented at the 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (2024 ARVO). The meeting will be held May 5-9, 2024, in Seattle, WA. The presentation, “OpRegen engrafts within the retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE) of Gottingen mini-pigs by 4-weeks post-administration via subretinal delivery,” will be presented by Rachel N. Andrews, DVM, PhD, DACVP, Principal Scientist-Pathologist, Safety Assessment, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, on behalf of Roche and Genentech.





About OpRegen

OpRegen (RG6501) is a suspension of allogeneic retinal pigmented epithelial (RPE) cells currently in development for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Subretinal delivery of OpRegen has the potential to counteract RPE cell loss in GA by supporting retinal cell health and improving retinal structure and function. OpRegen is being developed under an exclusive worldwide collaboration between Lineage, and Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a clinical study in patients with GA secondary to AMD (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05626114).

About the 2024 ARVO Meeting

The ARVO Annual Meeting is the premiere gathering for eye and vision scientists from across the globe, at all career stages, students, and those in affiliated fields to share the latest research findings and collaborate on innovative solutions. The theme of the 2024 Annual Meeting addresses how vision research is continually being transformed by new information and technologies. Exponentially expanding computing power is giving rise to improved artificial intelligence and powerful big data. Increasingly sensitive and elegant molecular techniques, including CRISPR and mRNA technologies, as well as more sophisticated imaging modalities, virtual reality, and breakthroughs in gene therapy are catalyzing our research as we aim to treat, cure and ultimately prevent blinding eye diseases. For more information, visit https://www.arvo.org/annual-meeting/meeting-info/meeting-info/ or follow the Association on X/Twitter: @ARVOInfo.

About Geographic Atrophy

GA is an advanced form of AMD characterized by severe loss of visual function. GA is a leading cause of adult blindness in the developed world, affecting at least 5 million people globally. There are two forms of advanced AMD: neovascular AMD and GA. GA and neovascular AMD can occur simultaneously in the same eye, and patients treated for neovascular AMD may still go on to develop GA. GA typically affects both eyes.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel or “off-the-shelf,” cell therapies to address unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient’s functional activity. Lineage’s neuroscience focused pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; and (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed in collaboration with Eterna Therapeutics Inc. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell.

Forward-Looking Statements

Lineage cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “aim,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “can,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target,” “tend to,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential therapeutic benefits of OpRegen in patients with GA secondary to AMD. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Lineage’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the following risks: that positive findings in early clinical studies of a product candidate may not be predictive of success in subsequent clinical studies of that candidate; that Roche and Genentech may not successfully advance OpRegen or be successful in completing further clinical trials for OpRegen and/or obtaining regulatory approval for OpRegen in any particular jurisdiction; and those risks and uncertainties inherent in Lineage’s business and other risks discussed in Lineage’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Lineage’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lineage’s periodic reports with the SEC, including Lineage’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and its other reports, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Lineage undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

