Nordic Consulting Launches Cloud Innovation Lab to Accelerate Health System Digital Transformation in Collaboration with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The Lab features seven pre-built solution demonstrations on cloud platforms, accessible both on-site in Madison, Wisconsin, and online. These demonstrations illustrate the technical viability and expected outcomes of modernization and moving health systems’ current mix of IT systems to the cloud or scaling existing cloud operations.

The Cloud Innovation Lab is an experiential simulator that enables healthcare leaders to examine the efficiency, financial benefits, and clinical improvements expected from a shift to cloud-based operations. Healthcare leaders and innovators can test real-world scenarios by engaging with the lab’s demonstrations. This allows them to assess the technical feasibility and plan for effective cloud migration from outdated, on-premise servers.

Through interactive experiences, the Lab illustrates the realizable advantages of the cloud, empowering decision-makers with the knowledge to optimize workflows and improve patient care across the healthcare industry.

Healthcare leaders at any stage of cloud adoption can run various data simulations to:

Evaluate the effectiveness and dependability of cloud-hosted digital tools utilized by healthcare professionals, such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs), artificial intelligence (AI), and analytical platforms, among others.

Plan for unexpected increases in system demand that are critical to address in emergencies.

Outline precise migration timelines and strategize for continual patient service delivery.

Identify cost-saving opportunities by simulating fund reallocation from infrastructure to clinical innovation.

Learn about financial operations (FinOps) to manage cloud investment and spending efficiently.

Prepare health systems for future technological advancements, keeping them competitive and at the forefront of innovation.

Nordic plans to introduce virtual reality elements to further enrich client interaction with the technologies showcased within the Cloud Innovation Lab. This will enable a comprehensive and engaging overview of the tools and potential outcomes within a cloud-driven environment.

“Our priority is helping health systems take digital transformation from theory into practice,” said Kevin Erdal, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader, Digital Health at Nordic Consulting.

“The Cloud Innovation Lab is a testament to that notion and provides a data-driven view to making IT modernization approachable, streamlined, and patient-centered,” Erdal states. “The move to the cloud is a matter of when, not if, for health systems. The ability to see the impact of the current configuration and impending changes enables a future ready for ongoing digital transformation while addressing immediate needs and proving value along the way.”

Healthcare leaders interested in better understanding how their infrastructure would operate in the cloud are encouraged to visit the Nordic Cloud Innovation Lab during the HIMSS conference at the Microsoft Demo A0 space on Wednesday, March 13, from 2-6 PM to demo the seven innovative cloud solutions. Not only is this space dedicated to demonstrating existing technological capabilities but also to providing insights into scalable and progressive healthcare delivery.

For inquiries on the Cloud Innovation Lab or to book a visit/demonstration, visit https://hubs.ly/Q02nzs8K0.

ABOUT NORDIC CONSULTING

Nordic is an award-winning health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders worldwide to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Our global team of more than 3,300 professionals brings decades of experience in strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. Nordic and its wholly-owned family of companies support more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

