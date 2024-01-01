RF-Backed ProSite Services Adds Potter’s Potties to its Site-Services Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RF Investment Partners, a leading growth capital investor, is pleased to announce ProSite Services’ acquisition of Potter’s Potties, the leading portable sanitation platform serving Northern Virginia. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of ProSite’s service offerings and geographic footprint across the Southeast.





Founded in 2017 by Bucky Potter, Potter’s Potties has grown into the trusted provider of portable sanitation services throughout Northern Virginia. The company operates a selection of portable toilets, executive restroom trailers, storage containers, mobile office pods, and portable wash sinks.

ProSite was established in July 2024 with the acquisition of North Carolina-based Rent-A-John, which offers a wide array of portable sanitation rental options for construction sites, industrial operations, film production crews, and special events.

“When given the decision to sell, ProSite Services was a trusted partner that cared about my employees, displayed clarity, and posed great leadership for a clear and effective plan towards growth,” said Potter’s Potties CEO Bucky Potter.

ProSite Services CEO James Murphy commented, “While working alongside RF to implement the buy-and-build playbook, this acquisition provides scale and allows us to enter new markets while also enhancing our service offering to include storage containers and other complementary services. With RF’s strategic support, we’re building a stronger, more diversified platform poised for long-term success.”

“This acquisition represents another significant step in RF’s strategy to build a market-leading platform in the site-services industry,” continued RF Managing Director Pat Riggio. “By bolstering regional density, streamlining operations, and expanding service capabilities, this acquisition reinforces ProSite Services’ competitive positioning while paving the way for greater growth in Virginia and complementary Southeast territories.”

ProSite Services is actively seeking M&A opportunities along with RF’s partnership and strategic expertise. To discuss potential partnerships, please reach out to RF Managing Director Pat Riggio at priggio@rf-partners.com or ProSite Services CEO James Murphy at james@ProSiteServicesCo.com.

ABOUT RF INVESTMENT PARTNERS

RF Investment Partners (“RF”), a relationship-first, lower-middle-market private capital firm, provides innovative and flexible capital primarily for family- and founder-owned businesses. We structure each investment to align our shared goals and interests with each company’s management team. Named on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for two consecutive years, RF brings operational and deep sector-based expertise to support our portfolio companies across the software, healthcare services, and business services sectors. RF manages approximately $700 million and has the capabilities to provide equity and debt capital to support strategic initiatives such as acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. To learn more, please visit www.rf-partners.com.

ABOUT PROSITE SERVICES

ProSite Services is a trusted partner in the portable site services industry, dedicated to delivering superior products and exceptional customer service. By collaborating with best-in-class operators across the U.S., ProSite enhances the experience for both customers and employees. ProSite’s expertise spans portable sanitation, executive restroom trailers, roll-off trash containers, temporary fencing, and more. With a commitment to innovation, ProSite is continuously improving products, processes, and technology to better serve our customers and communities. To learn more, please visit https://prositeservicesco.com/.

Contacts

MiddleM Creative (on behalf of RF Investment Partners)



Allie Gamble



allie@middlemcreative.com

T 704.280.1432