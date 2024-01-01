New Deep Blue Audience Intelligence and Monetization Service to be Offered on Genius Sports’ FANHub Platform

Women’s Basketball Tournament Season Marks the Launch of a Collaboration Between Deep Blue, Precise, and Genius Sports

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment today announced the launch of the Women’s Sports Audience Intelligence & Monetization (WS/AIM) Service, built in partnership with Precise, creating the first premium private collaboration environment for advertisers to efficiently reach women’s sports fans. Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) is the platform’s first strategic partner, leveraging its proprietary FANHub as the primary platform for digital media activation around women’s sports.





Launching alongside NCAA Women’s March Madness, the platform allows brands to reach and engage women’s sports fans both within and beyond sports content. The partnership combines Deep Blue’s strategic expertise in women’s sports, Genius Sports’ exclusive league relationships (including the WNBA and NCAA), and Precise’s proof-based collaboration technology to power data-driven marketing with transparency and precision.

Viewership of women’s sports has more than doubled in just two years. The WS/AIM Service was designed to transform fan insights into first-party audience segments, which will be activated through publisher-direct inventory, creating scalable media buying opportunities. Genius Sports’ FANHub serves as the sports-first activation layer, delivering dynamic reach and precise measurement.

At the core of the WS/AIM Service is a commitment to athlete, team, and league empowerment, ensuring all parties maintain ownership and control over their audience data. Built on Precise’s Proof-based lineage, the network enables verifiable, privacy-preserving collaboration, giving stakeholders transparency and direct monetization opportunities without compromising data integrity. Through this model, athletes, teams, and leagues can unlock new revenue streams while maintaining control over how their audiences are engaged. Deep Blue and Precise serve as strategic consultants in this capacity, helping organizations maximize the value of their audience intelligence and monetization strategies in a privacy-first marketplace.

“The future of women’s sports marketing requires both innovative technology and deep category expertise,” said Laura Correnti, Founder and CEO of Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment. “The Genius Sports platform allows us to create specialized and scalable audience solutions for our brand partners, addressing a media systems gap in women’s sports while delivering dynamic campaigns that enhance the experience for fans.”

“Women’s sports represent one of the most compelling marketing opportunities for advertisers,” said Josh Linforth, Chief Revenue Officer at Genius Sports. “This partnership enables brands to connect with these growing fan bases through newly created audience segments and gametime capabilities that match the excitement of live women’s sports.”

ABOUT DEEP BLUE

As a woman-owned portfolio company founded in 2023, Deep Blue is the world’s first firm exclusively dedicated to driving more commercial investment and business opportunities in women’s sports.

Recognized by Sports Business Journal as a Women’s Sports Power Player in just its first year in business, Deep Blue’s team includes media, marketing and advertising practitioners working alongside an Athlete Advisory Council comprised of professional female athletes to ensure brands have a first-person perspective when building their women’s sports-focused marketing strategies and brand messaging.

Led by Founder and CEO Laura Correnti, Deep Blue’s services include full-service agency capabilities for brands, strategic positioning and partnership development for teams and leagues, and best-in-class thought leadership programs and IP development. The firm produces the annual Business of Women’s Sports Summit along with co-managing iHeart Women’s Sports in partnership with iHeartMedia and developing the Next Is Now anthology series on Roku in partnership with Religion of Sports and Ensemble.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Contacts

DEEP BLUE



Nicole Ryan



VP, Communications



Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment



press@deepbluesportsent.com

Genius Sports



Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer



+1 (202) 766-4430



chris.dougan@geniussports.com