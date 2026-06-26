Revive Therapeutics Announces Proposed Private Placement

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Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company“) (OTCQB:RVVTF)(CSE:RVV)(FRANKFURT:31R), a life sciences company focused on infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, announces that it is proposing to arrange a private placement of up to 31,250,000 units of the Company (“Units“), at a price of $0.032 per Unit for gross proceeds to Revive of up to approximately $1,000,000 (the “Private Placement“).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share“) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Private Placement. The issuer price per unit is based upon the 20-day VWAP of the shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) at the time that the Company obtained price protection.

Certain finders will be entitled to a cash fee equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised in the Private Placement and broker warrants to purchase Common Shares (the “Broker Warrants“) equal to 8.0% of the number of Units to be issued under the Private Placement. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The gross proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for working capital purposes. The proposed Private Placement may close in one or more tranches.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions and the Company intends to close as soon as practicable. All of the securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures. Revive prioritizes its drug-development efforts to take advantage of regulatory incentives that may be available for important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently exploring the use of Bucillamine for infectious diseases, nerve agent exposure and long COVID, among other potential applications. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank

Chief Executive Officer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Tel: 1 888 901 0036

Email: mfrank@revivethera.com

Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “may”, “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Revive’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the use of proceeds and intended closing of the Private Placement.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Revive at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Revive is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Reference is made to the risk factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026 , dated May 29, 2026, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

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