Results of AGM and Management Update Presentation

Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) (“Sintana” or the “Company“), an international oil and gas upstream exploration company, is pleased to announce that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on 6 August 2026 at 17 State Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY, USA, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Following the meeting, Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer, and Eytan Uliel, President, provided a Management Update presentation which is available at www.sintanaenergy.com and also via the Investor Meet Company platform www.investormeetcompany.com.

Robert Bose, CEO of Sintana, said: “We are grateful for the ongoing support of our shareholders, as we look forward to the next 12 months, where multiple high-impact catalysts are upcoming across our portfolio. We anticipate the next period will be an exciting and extremely busy one for our company”.

Voting Details

As at 6 August 2026, being the record date for the meeting, there were 560,432,493 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding, with no shares held in treasury, resulting in total voting rights of 560,432,493. The number of votes cast for and against each resolution, and the number of votes withheld, were as follows:

Resolution For Withheld* 1.01 Election of Keith D Spickelmier 94,675,192 54,499,254 1.02 Election of Douglas G Manner 125,059,196 28,115,250 1.03 Election of Iain McKendrick 139,652,969 9,521,477 1.04 Election of Eytan Uliel 115,257,372 33,916,945 1.05 Election of Robert Bose 114,195,609 34,978,708 1.06 Election of Knowledge R Katti 126,890,255 22,284,191 2. Appointment of Auditors 170,844,502 8,467,264 Resolution For Against 3. Approval of New Equity Compensation Plan 66.53% 33.47% 4. Ratification of Amended and Restated Bylaws 89.10% 10.90%

Note * – votes withheld are not votes in law and are therefore not included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.

The full text of each resolution is available in the Notice of the Meeting and Management Information Circular published on 30 June 2026, available on the Company’s website at: www.sintanaenergy.com.

The Board notes the votes in relation to Resolutions 3, regarding approval of the Company’s New Equity Compensation Plan. Whilst this resolution was passed as required by a majority of shareholders, a significant minority of shareholders were opposed to this resolution. Accordingly, the Board will seek to engage with shareholders as required under the QCA Corporate Governance Code, with a view to further considering its future approach on this matter.

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc

Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer

Eytan Uliel, President Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987 Zeus – Nomad and Joint Broker

Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry

Simon Johnson (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Stifel – Joint Broker

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Jonathan Paterson – Investor Relations

jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com Tel: +1 475 477 9401 CAMARCO – Financial PR

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company’s current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol “SEI”, in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol “SEI” and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol “SEUSF”.

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire