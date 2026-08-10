Broker Appointment

Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) (“Sintana” or the “Company“), an international oil and gas upstream exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stifel Nicholaus Europe Limited (“Stifel”) as the Company’s Joint Broker, with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc

Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer

Eytan Uliel, President Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987 Zeus – Nomad and Joint Broker

Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry

Simon Johnson (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Stifel – Joint Broker

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Jonathan Paterson – Investor Relations

jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com Tel: +1 475 477 9401 CAMARCO – Financial PR

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company’s current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol “SEI”, in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol “SEI” and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol “SEUSF”.

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire