ResponsiveAds Unveils Fluid Ad Creator with Creative Studio 4, Optimizing Omnichannel Digital Ad Creation and Automation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Cannes Festival of Creativity opens this week, ResponsiveAds, the leading force in creative ad tech, proudly announces the Phase 1 launch of its Fluid Ad Creator, as part of its creative automation tech suite; Creative Studio 4 (CS4). Designed to improve the daily workflow of self-serve omnichannel digital ad creation, its modern architecture supports our forthcoming AI and machine learning solutions. CS4 boasts a suite of cutting-edge features and partnerships which will augment at scale how brands produce highly engaging ad creatives to boost the performance of audiences online. CS4 consists of the new Fluid Ad Creator, Ad Export System, Rich-Media Ad Server, Proofing and Preview Page, Digital Asset Management, Template & Format System and custom Showcase System. Creative Studio 4 complements other ResponsiveAds creative tech products and services such as Creative Optimizer, Creative Analytics, Creative Marketplace, and Managed Service offerings.









With an unwavering commitment to user-centric design and industry-leading technology integration, the new Fluid Ad Creator with CS4 introduces a host of advancements aimed at empowering advertisers, publishers and designers alike with a professional daily-use platform. Key features include:

Intuitive User Interface: A polished, easy-to-use web-based interface with Fluid Design 5-way slider ensures seamless layout of infinite responsive sizes and enhanced user experience. Time-and-Motion Optimization: Leveraging a new Svelte Front-End Architecture, Creative Studio 4 will streamline any performance lag, making the creation process faster and more efficient. Improved Image & Video Loading: Sustainability-focused renditioning delivers light, optimized asset loading, prioritizing performance without compromising quality. Upgraded Animation Timeline: Advanced tweening, pre-canned animations, event triggers, parallax effects, video integration and more; the animation timeline empowers designers to create captivating experiences effortlessly. Advanced Components for Design: Featuring fully customizable video players, smart app canvases, dynamic carousels, font upload capabilities, and a trigger system for activating different animations, Fluid Ad Creator provides unparalleled creative flexibility. Comprehensive Partner Components & Templates: With over 350 partner components and templates, including audio, augmented reality, playable ads, shoppable formats, multi-video carousels, and content articles, designers have access to a vast array of tools to bring their visions to life.

ResponsiveAds’ partner, Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media and an active user of Creative Studio, has utilized the fluid design Technology to make it easier to deliver one creative asset including dynamic creative optimization (DCO) to work with over 60 different digital out-of-home screen sizes. As a channel partner, with the “white-labeling” and self-serve capabilities, Vistar can now offer Creative Studio 4 to scale creative through-put, allowing agency and brand clients to self-serve DOOH design templates to facilitate the creation of impactful digital out-of-home campaigns.

“Our dynamic creative offering is scaling rapidly, and ResponsiveAds has been an invaluable partner in enhancing our creative output, greatly streamlining the process for our team.” – Martine Hammink, VP, Creative Studio & Creative Solutions, Vistar Media

Commenting on the launch, Matthew Snyder, Co-Founder & CEO of ResponsiveAds, notes:

“The advertising industry is presently undergoing big changes and disruptions around creativity and performance coupled with issues of data and privacy like never before. We wanted to rebuild from the ground up with a next-gen architecture to scale with the momentum of the evolving ad industry. The ability to have a performance driven marketing creative built with speed and ease that will be personal and work omnichannel within display, social, digital OOH and CTV is the dream we now have in sight.”

Headlining with remarkable statistics, Creative Studio 4 promises:

10x faster production time vs standard ad builders

10x revenue generating publisher responsive high-impact formats (out of box)

20x engaging interactive solutions (via self-serve and full-service)

CS4 will be open to the public following an online, global launch webinar on June 20th. To learn more and see a demo of the Fluid Ad Creator, sign up via this registration link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7917169205765/WN_TNa3llbxQJq-9VFvoy5X0A#/registration

For information about CS4 and to explore its transformative capabilities, visit https://responsiveads.com/products/creative-studio

About ResponsiveAds: ResponsiveAds™ creative tech suite enables the production, delivery and optimization of the most advanced and innovative display ads possible at 10x the speed with its Fully-Fluid™ universal ad format. Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands, Agencies, and Publishers alike can reap the revenue benefits of multi-variant immersive responsive display ads that outperform the standard IAB engagement by 20x. Clients include Affinityx, Autoscout24, Brunner Works, Condé Nast, Media News Group, NBCUniversal, Vistar Media and hundreds of other marquee brands.

