Doublepoint’s WowMouse AR Enhances Users’ Experience on Magic Leap 2, Debuts at AWE 2024 as First Wrist-Worn Gesture Control for Augmented Reality









LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Doublepoint Technologies, a leading pioneer in gesture technology, will unveil WowMouse AR at the Augmented World Expo 2024 tomorrow in booth No. 544. This latest WowMouse update transforms Android smartwatches into powerful AR gestural input devices that enhance users’ experiences with Magic Leap 2. Attendees of AWE 2024, which will be held June 18-20 at the Long Beach Convention Center, will have the exclusive opportunity to witness the future of human-computer interaction through hands-on demonstrations of WowMouse AR.

“We are thankful to the Magic Leap team for lending their incredible AR expertise to help us take the human AR experience to the next level with WowMouse micro-gesture controls,” said Ohto Pentikäinen, CEO and co-founder of Doublepoint. “The demand for intuitive and powerful interactions with wearable devices is continuing to grow, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of offering new innovations in gesture technology.”

Doublepoint introduced its WowMouse app at CES 2024, marking a new era in wearable technology and interactive digital interfaces. Leveraging the company’s powerful core algorithm, WowMouse uses micro gestures to transform smartwatches into wrist-based mice. Since its debut, the app has achieved more than 55,000 downloads. Now with an AR feature, WowMouse provides an input solution for greater flexibility and options, catering to diverse environments and use cases.

By Bluetooth-pairing a Magic Leap 2 with an Android smartwatch running WowMouse, users can activate “WowMouse AR Mode.” This feature allows seamless control of AR environments through gaze and pinch interactions by using Magic Leap’s latest headset.

Doublepoint’s groundbreaking gesture-control capabilities with WowMouse have earned it a spot as a top finalist in the Best Interaction Product category at this year’s Auggie Awards. The awards will be presented on June 19 at AWE.

Magic Leap supports members of its developer ecosystem, like Doublepoint, in building revolutionary AR accessories like WowMouse AR, which are compatible with Magic Leap 2. The opportunities to transform how people can enhance their work experiences are endless with intuitive assistance from devices with gesture and control features.

About Doublepoint

Doublepoint is a leading provider of gesture detection technology, revolutionizing user interactions across various devices. Featured in CNBC, CNET, Digital Trends, Mashable, VentureBeat, The Verge and Wired, Doublepoint’s technology has been recognized as groundbreaking for advancing human-computer interactions through wrist-based wearable devices. With a commitment to innovation and user experience, Doublepoint’s solutions empower consumers, researchers and developers to explore new possibilities in the world of wearable technology. For more information, visit Doublepoint.com and follow @Doublepointlab on Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

