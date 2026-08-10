Reser Stadium Upgrade Further Reinforces OSU & FieldTurf Relationship

FieldTurf trusted for over 20 years on campus, latest project features new Trico system

For more than 20 years, FieldTurf by Tarkett Sports, has been the surface of choice at Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium-this off-season’s recently completed installation continues that tradition. Following previous artificial turf upgrades in 2005 and 2012, this latest project highlights a collaborative relationship that has made FieldTurf a regular presence across the school’s athletic facilities.

For this much-anticipated replacement, Reser Stadium, home of the Oregon State (OSU) Beavers football program, is rolling out a new FieldTurf Trico system. Trico is designed with a next-level super fiber with tri-layer technology and heavyweight infill for elite performance, proven player safety, and high-grade durability. The surfacing solution is a complete reimagining of what’s possible in artificial turf.

OSU’s first installation with FieldTurf was for the Merritt Truax Indoor Center in 2001. In the years since, in addition to Reser Stadium, the school has selected FieldTurf solutions for several other key venues and facilities, including:

Goss Stadium (Baseball) – DoublePlay

Kelly Field (Softball) – TripleThreat

Student Legacy Park (3 artificial turf fields)

McAlexander Fieldhouse (indoor multi-use field)

FieldTurf’s extensive work with Oregon State is made more personal given the company’s Tualatin-based offices are just 70 miles northeast of the campus. This puts FieldTurf in close geographic proximity to numerous athletic facilities across the state that have trusted it to help increase access to sport through leading sports surfacing technology.

Reser Stadium’s latest installation also coincides with the inaugural season of the new Pac-12 Conference, which features nine full-time members, including the Beavers. OSU’s home opener on the new field, which will also be a first for new head coach JaMarcus Shephard, is set for Saturday, September 12th.

FieldTurf’s determination as a tireless innovator, which has made it the leading choice for top college programs and several NFL franchises, has consistently raised the bar for what is possible in artificial turf. OSU is once again leveraging that pursuit of excellence as it prepares to start a new chapter in its rich athletic history.

“Being an OSU alum and former football player, it’s a great honor to represent the best synthetic turf in the industry and to have the Beaver programs amongst our elite FieldTurf clientele,” said Steve Coury, FieldTurf Regional Vice-President and OSU football alumni (1976-79). “FieldTurf is consistently selected for our leading innovation and commitment to safety and performance, making us all the prouder to be trusted across multiple athletic facilities for the school.”

The Leading Choice in College Football

FieldTurf is a long-recognized leader in delivering synthetic sports surfaces that provide a combination of performance, safety, and durability. Over 1,500 NCAA athletics programs trust FieldTurf.

This reputation has helped to make FieldTurf the leading choice among elite college football programs, including these other top Division-I NCAA teams: Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, Texas, UC Berkeley, Utah, and more.

Contact Information:

Iannick Di Sanza

Director of Marketing

iannick.disanza@tarkettsports.com

514 375 2646

SOURCE: FieldTurf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire