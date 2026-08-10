Juno International Corporation Acquires Securities of Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

Juno International Corporation (formerly Northfield Capital Corporation) (the “Acquiror“) announces that it acquired ownership and control of 1,549,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares“) of Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (the “Company“) on July 24, 2026 through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange, representing approximately 0.65% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of such date immediately following such transaction.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquiror held an aggregate of 40,569,188 common shares of the Company and common share purchase warrants entitling the Acquiror to acquire an additional 5,180,000 common shares of the Company (the “Warrants“), representing approximately 17.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis (or approximately 18.88%, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants only). Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquiror owns and controls an aggregate of 42,118,188 common shares of the Company (the “Owned Shares“) and 5,180,000 Warrants, representing approximately 17.76% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of July 24, 2026 on a non-diluted basis (or approximately 19.52%, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants only) immediately following the transaction described above.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquiror and its joint actors (Robert Cudney and Cudney Stables Inc., a corporation owned by Mr. Cudney) held an aggregate of 41,074,487 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling the Acquiror and its joint actors to acquire an additional 6,255,000 common shares of the Company (the “Convertible Securities“) (of which totals, 40,569,188 common shares and 5,180,000 Warrants were held by the Acquiror directly, 400,000 common shares were held by Cudney Stables Inc., and 105,299 common shares and 1,075,000 stock options were held by Mr. Cudney), representing approximately 17.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis (or approximately 19.44%, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only). Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquiror, together with its joint actors, own and control an aggregate of 42,623,487 common shares of the Company and Convertible Securities entitling the Acquiror and its joint actors to acquire an additional 6,255,000 common shares (of which totals, 42,118,188 common shares and 5,180,000 Warrants are owned by the Acquiror directly, 400,000 common shares are held by Cudney Stables Inc., and 105,299 common shares and 1,075,000 stock options are owned by Mr. Cudney), representing approximately 17.97% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of July 24, 2026 immediately following the transaction described above and on a non-diluted basis (or approximately 20.08%, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only).

The Subject Shares were acquired through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Subject Shares were acquired in reliance on the normal course purchase exemption from the formal take-over bid requirements set out in section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquiror and its joint actors are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and its joint actors could increase or decrease their investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the Subject Shares was $139,410, calculated as an aggregate of 1,549,000 Subject Shares acquired at a purchase price of $0.09 per common share, exclusive of brokerage fees and commissions.

Additional Information

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained, following its filing, on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or by contacting the Acquiror at 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5, Attention: Michael Leskovec, Chief Financial Officer, Juno International Corporation, Tel: (416) 628-5940.

About Juno International Corp.

Juno International Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian investment and operating Corporation with deep roots in resources, mining, aviation, and premium consumer brands. Founded in 1981 by Robert D. Cudney, the Corporation combines over four decades of experience with forward-thinking strategies to unlock opportunities across its diversified portfolio. Juno International is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in businesses that drive economic prosperity in Canada and abroad. The Corporation’s flagship investment, Juno Corp., is the largest mineral claimholder and the most active explorer in the Ring of Fire. True North Airways, the Corporation’s wholly-owned aviation subsidiary, provides charter, cargo, and exploration logistics services across Canada and is expanding internationally through CNA Aviation Corp. in Central America.

For more information, visit www.junointernational.com.

For further information, please contact:

Robert D. Cudney Michael G. Leskovec, CPA, CA Founder, President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (416) 628-5901 Email: info@junointernational.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Juno International Corp.

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