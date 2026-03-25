RepeatMD Launches Ageless AI: Clinically Accurate Before-and-After AI Imaging That Books Patients Who Are Ready to Buy

Developed over 14 months with a Medical Advisory Board, including Dr. Paul Nassif of Botched, Ageless AI is a patient visualization and qualification platform for aesthetic and wellness practices.

RepeatMD, the leading patient loyalty and growth platform for aesthetic and wellness practices, today announced Ageless AI, a clinically informed AI platform that lets patients see photorealistic before-and-after treatment previews on their own face and body. The platform combines patient visualization with lead enrichment, lead scoring, and intelligent AI outreach to give practices a complete patient acquisition engine.

The Patient Conversion Gap

An estimated 8 out of 10 patients who are interested in aesthetic treatments and can afford them never book an appointment. They don’t choose a competitor. They go nowhere. The barrier is uncertainty: patients can’t visualize what treatment outcomes would look like on them, which leads to hesitation and inaction.

Practices also face an underutilization problem with existing patients. Patient databases are full of people who came in once and never returned because they didn’t know what else was possible.

“Patients don’t identify with strangers’ before-and-after photos. They identify with their own potential,” said Phil Sitter, Founder and CEO of RepeatMD. “Ageless AI shows patients what’s possible for them. The sale happens emotionally before they ever walk through the doors.”

How Ageless AI Works

Ageless AI is deployed on practice websites, social media, paid ads, and in-office tablets. Patients upload a selfie and instantly see photorealistic treatment previews on their own face or body, covering dozens of treatment types from Botox and fillers to GLP-1 weight loss, hormone optimization, peptide therapy, and hair restoration.

A proprietary Beauty Score analyzes facial symmetry and skin quality, giving patients a personalized ranking within their age group. The feature drives high organic sharing, with patients screenshotting scores and sending them to friends. A Future Aging Self feature shows patients their projected appearance 15 to 20 years in the future, with and without treatment.

Every interaction is captured and scored. Ageless AI enriches patient profiles with income estimation, job title, spending capacity, and engagement data, and assigns a 1 to 5 star qualification rating. An AI outreach engine follows up with personalized text and email around the clock, handling questions, managing objections, and booking appointments directly into the practice’s calendar.

The platform works with GoHighLevel, HubSpot, Salesforce, Aesthetic Record, Boulevard, Zenoti, and other major CRM systems. Full ad attribution is included through Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, TikTok Pixel, and Google Ads conversion tracking.

New Patient Acquisition and Existing Patient Reactivation

Ageless AI serves two functions: acquiring new patients who’ve never visited the practice, and reactivating existing patients who aren’t returning often enough or trying new treatments. Practices can send visualization links directly to their patient database, letting past patients see themselves with treatments they’ve never considered.

For practices already using RepeatMD’s loyalty platform, Ageless AI integrates directly into the existing patient rewards flywheel, with automatic enrollment, welcome credits, and financing options in one unified experience.

Medical Advisory Board

Ageless AI was developed over 14 months in partnership with Amazon Web Services and a Medical Advisory Board of board-certified physicians across dermatology, plastic surgery, facial reconstruction, women’s health, and aesthetic medicine. Board members have over 3 million combined social media followers and include:

Dr. Paul Nassif, Beverly Hills facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, star of E!’s Botched

Dr. Anil Rajani, Portland-based top injector, ranked among the top non-surgical aesthetic providers in America

Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera, Fort Lauderdale dermatologist, #1 Sculptra provider in the United States

The full board also includes Dr. Amanda Holden, Dr. Sheila Barbarino, Dr. David Shafer, Dr. Dendy Engelman, Dr. Mark McKenna (Founder and CEO of OVME, 27 locations), Dr. Melanie Palm, and Dr. Corey Hartman. Board members actively tested and refined visualizations to ensure clinical accuracy.

Availability

Ageless AI launches with full support for non-surgical aesthetic treatments (injectables, skin treatments, PDO threads, hair restoration) and wellness treatments (GLP-1 weight loss, peptides, hormone optimization, body recomposition). Dental and surgical visualization is planned for later in 2026.

About RepeatMD

RepeatMD is the leading patient loyalty and growth platform for aesthetic and wellness practices. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, RepeatMD helps practices increase patient retention, drive repeat visits, and grow revenue through its loyalty, rewards, and financing platform. With the launch of Ageless AI, RepeatMD extends its capabilities to patient acquisition, giving practices a complete growth engine from first impression to long-term loyalty. Learn more at repeatmd.com.

Media Contact

Andrey Milyan

Head of Growth Marketing, RepeatMD

andrey@repeatmd.com

SOURCE: RepeatMD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire