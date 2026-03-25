Champion Safe and Mountain Pass Safes Drive Strong Engagement at Flathead Home and Garden Showcase

Growing dealer momentum, strong builder interest, and Champion vault doors drew attention in Kalispell, MT

Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and vault doors, and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand™, proudly supported Mountain Pass Safes at the Flathead Building Association’s 2026 Home & Garden Showcase at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell, MT. The annual event filled both the Trade Center and Expo Building and brought together a large field of builders, vendors, and homeowners seeking ideas, products, and services for the year ahead.

For Mountain Pass Safes, the show was another strong step forward as the family-owned Kalispell dealer continues building momentum since joining Champion’s dealer network. Mountain Pass maintains a large showroom inventory, offers expert discreet delivery throughout the Flathead Valley and beyond, and specializes in safe delivery, installation, and relocation for homes and businesses.

“Shows like this give us a chance to connect with people who are thinking about security as part of a bigger project,” said Steve Rice, owner of Mountain Pass Safes. “We’ve seen great momentum since partnering with Champion, and the response at the Home & Garden Showcase showed that customers value having a knowledgeable local team they can trust.”

The builder-focused audience also created strong interest in Champion vault doors, which are designed to bring premium security and refined design to gun rooms, offices, and secure spaces of all kinds. Champion’s Vault Door line is positioned as a high-end security solution for homes and businesses that want serious protection without sacrificing craftsmanship or appearance. Dealers and customers can view the Champion Vault Door Product Page for full details and customization options.

“Mountain Pass Safes is the kind of dealer partner we value – local, family-driven, and committed to helping customers make smart long-term security decisions,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe. “The Home & Garden Showcase gave us a great environment to support their growth, showcase Champion products, and build on the momentum they’ve established in Montana.”

Mountain Pass Safes is a family-owned and operated local business specializing in the sale, delivery, and relocation of safes, and it also carries a wide selection of security and preparedness products. With a strong showroom presence in Kalispell and service that extends across the region, the company continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted destination for customers who want expert guidance and dependable service.

Champion Safe remains committed to supporting dealer partners like Mountain Pass Safes with products that perform, marketing support that drives attention, and showroom-ready solutions that help retailers grow. Customers who missed the showcase are encouraged to visit Mountain Pass Safes in Kalispell or explore their full selection online.

Mountain Pass Safes & Coins: mountainpasssafes.com

2593 US Highway 2 E Suite 4 Kalispell, MT 59901

Phone: (406) 314-4053

Tue-Fri 10-5, Sat 10-2, Closed Sun, Mon.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes and vault doors engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, strategies, and projections about future events or performance. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding: anticipated benefits from dealer partnerships and retail expansion initiatives; expected revenue growth for fiscal year 2025 and beyond; consumer demand for Champion Safe and American Rebel products; adoption by distributors and retailers; our ability to scale production and strengthen supply chain capabilities; the effectiveness of our sales, marketing, and brand-building strategies. Certain performance metrics, including year-to-date growth percentages and other financial or operating data referenced herein, are based on internal, unaudited information and are subject to change upon completion of the Company’s standard financial closing and review procedures.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (a) the final accounting treatment of transactions and arrangements described in the Company’s SEC filings under U.S. GAAP, including valuation determinations, classification between liabilities and equity, and related presentation and disclosure requirements; (b) the possibility that the SEC may review, comment on, delay, or not declare effective any registration statement or other filing (including any contemplated registration statement on Form S-1), or that the Company may be unable to timely file or maintain the effectiveness of registration statements or periodic reports for any reason; (c) the risk that the Company may not be able to meet Nasdaq continued listing requirements in the future (including due to changes in stockholders’ equity, market value, minimum bid price, corporate governance requirements, or other factors), and the risk of additional compliance actions, trading suspension, or delisting; (d) if applicable, the risk that conversions of the Company’s Series D Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock may not occur as anticipated, may be delayed, may be limited by contractual provisions (including beneficial ownership limitations), regulatory considerations, market conditions, or other factors, and/or may result in greater-than-anticipated dilution; (e) the availability of sufficient authorized and unissued shares of common stock, including the application of equity plan limits, share reservation mechanics, and other corporate, legal, or exchange requirements affecting issuance capacity; (f) the Company’s ability to perform its obligations under commercial agreements described in its SEC filings (including any sponsorship arrangements and related registration rights), and the impact of any disputes, enforcement actions, penalties, or additional consideration provisions triggered by non-performance or alleged non-performance; (g) the Company’s ability to rely on exemptions from registration for securities issuances described in its SEC filings and the risk of differing interpretations by regulators or third parties; (h) adverse developments in the Company’s operating results, liquidity, or access to capital; (i) volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company’s securities; and (j) general economic, market, regulatory, and competitive conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire