Rembrand Merges with Spaceback, Launching First Platform For AI Creative In Programmatic Advertising Across All Video Channels

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rembrand , the leader in AI for virtual product placement, today announced its merger with Spaceback, the creative automation platform known for transforming social media posts into high-performing programmatic ads across CTV, digital video, and display. The merger combines two category-defining technologies to launch the industry’s first AI-Powered solution that enables any advertiser to instantly transform existing video content. Advertisers can augment content with AI based virtual placements (In-Content Advertising), or they can transform their existing social content into compelling video ads (Social Content Ads). Activation consists of preparing that content for programmatic distribution across CTV, digital video and display.

At the heart of the integration is a shared mission: to create new video ad experiences at the speed of culture that feel more like content than ads—more authentic, more relevant, and more effective.

According to recent research from the MMA, creative quality accounts for 56% of a campaign’s impact, with authenticity, cultural relevance, and visual storytelling as the key drivers. These are the key drivers of connection with customers, however most brands are focused solely on targeting and are stuck with production timelines that can’t keep up with the speed of culture. Rembrand doesn’t just keep pace—it uses culture as the connection point between brands and audiences. By blending Content Discovery and Augmentation Intelligence with Creative Generation and media activation tools, the combined platform brings creative production into real time—aligning with the way people actually consume media.

“This is a reset for what creative means in advertising,” said Omar Tawakol, CEO of Rembrand. “By fusing Rembrand’s AI and our history in virtual product placement with Spaceback’s ability to scale social content into high-performing ads, we’re giving brands the tools to move faster, connect deeper, and show up in ways that work better than traditional ads that get skipped or ignored.”

The new unified platform will operate under the Rembrand name and is available immediately. Marketers can now:

By collapsing multiple steps into a single, intelligent workflow, Rembrand unlocks new possibilities for creative teams, media buyers, and brands looking to stand out in a noisy, fragmented media landscape.

Both companies had previously been integrated into The Trade Desk and the new offering will continue to be made available via The Trade Desk, and will expand to other DSP and media solutions in the coming weeks.

All formats are proven through various research studies and 3rd party data to create connections more efficiently and drive measurable impact across video advertising. As traditional ads struggle to hold attention, Rembrand offers a new path forward—where content becomes creative, and brands meet their audience in the moment.

Rembrand is the leading platform for AI Creative in Programmatic Advertising. Rembrand uses proprietary AI to seamlessly integrate brands into video content as well as turn that content into ads. The company’s technology provides a non-intrusive and engaging advertising experience for viewers while delivering increased brand awareness and improved engagement for advertisers. Rembrand works with a vast network of global content owners and media companies to deliver unparalleled reach and scale for its brand partners.

Spaceback is the pioneer of Social CTV™, a unique approach to creative automation that bridges the gap between social content and TV advertising. Spaceback’s Launchpad platform is used by thousands of brands to convert social media content and videos into authentic and engaging CTV advertising creative.

