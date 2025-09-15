Kopin Secures Transformative $15.4M Award to Revolutionize Color MicroLED Technology and Domestic Production for U.S. Army Ground Soldier Integrated Visual Augmented Reality Applications

Funded by the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program, the award reinforces support for U.S. based manufacturing and innovation of Kopin’s Color MicroLED





WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a pioneering leader in application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays, has been awarded a transformative $15.4 million Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) from the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) through the U.S. Army Contracting Command (ACC) under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program. This landmark award accelerates Kopin’s development of ultra-bright, full-color MicroLED displays optimized for ground soldier augmented reality (AR) applications, positioning the company as a cornerstone of America’s defense innovation and domestic manufacturing ecosystem. By advancing daytime and nighttime readable AR display technology, Kopin is poised to redefine battlefield vision systems, enhancing soldier lethality, situational awareness, and operational effectiveness.

A Transformational Game-Changer for Kopin and U.S. Defense

This award marks a pivotal moment for Kopin, solidifying its leadership in MicroLED technology and establishing a robust U.S.-based production capability for this critical defense technology. The funding empowers Kopin to develop full-color MicroLED microdisplays tailored for Integrated Visual AR systems, delivering unmatched performance in diverse lighting conditions—from intense daylight to low-visibility environments. Unlike traditional displays, MicroLED offers superior brightness, power efficiency, and durability, eliminating temporal artifacts that can impair soldier performance during prolonged use. This breakthrough technology ensures crystal-clear visuals, enabling warfighters to maintain focus and make critical decisions in high-stress combat scenarios.

By investing in scalable, U.S.-based manufacturing, Kopin is strengthening the nation’s defense industrial base, ensuring a secure and reliable supply chain for advanced display technologies. This domestic production capability not only supports current U.S. Army needs but also positions Kopin to win future defense programs that rely on full-color MicroLED for next-generation AR systems. The company’s Class 10 cleanroom facility in the United States, combined with over 40 years of experience and more than 400,000 defense vision systems fielded, underscores Kopin’s unmatched reliability and expertise as a trusted partner to the U.S. military.

Strategic Synergy for Future Defense Programs

The IBAS award builds on Kopin’s ongoing Soldier Display Trade Study and Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract for an Off-the-Visor (OTV) extended reality (XR) prototype. Together, these initiatives create a powerful synergy, positioning Kopin at the forefront of soldier-centric AR innovation. The full-color MicroLED technology developed under this award will enable AR systems that deliver unparalleled clarity and usability, day or night, meeting the rigorous demands of modern warfare. We believe this award positions Kopin as a frontrunner for future U.S. defense contracts that prioritize advanced AR solutions for enhanced soldier performance.

“This is a transformative moment in Kopin’s history and growth trajectory as this contract and the expected follow-on non-dilutive infrastructure investment contracts will be the bedrock which we build the next decade of foundational innovations upon. Kopin’s expertise in MicroLED technology, coupled with our domestic manufacturing capabilities, is transforming how America’s warfighters see and interact with the battlefield,” said Michael Murray, CEO, President, and Chairman of Kopin. “This award is a testament to our ability to deliver cutting-edge, soldier-centric solutions that enhance lethality and situational awareness. By integrating insights from our Soldier Display Trade Study and OTV prototype, we are creating AR systems that not only push technological boundaries but also prioritize human factors, ensuring soldier acceptance and operational success. This is a defining moment for Kopin as we pave the way for future defense programs.”

A Bright Future for MicroLED and National Security

The government’s recognition of MicroLED as a critical technology underscores its importance for next-generation AR systems. Kopin’s advancements in full-color MicroLED displays offer significant technical advantages, including greater brightness, energy efficiency, and production cost efficiency. These innovations enable scalable, high-volume manufacturing in the U.S., ensuring that America’s warfighters have access to state-of-the-art technology produced domestically. This award not only strengthens Kopin’s innovation pipeline but also enhances national security by reducing reliance on foreign supply chains.

With this transformative award, Kopin is well-positioned to provide key components for the development and production of AR systems that will define the future of battlefield vision. By delivering human-centric, high-performance solutions, Kopin continues to empower U.S. warfighters with the tools they need to succeed in the most challenging environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

