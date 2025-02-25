Rembrand Launches Contest To Spur Creativity and Demonstrate The Power of Video Augmentation

Using a free version of Rembrand AI Studio Lite, creators can insert realistic images into their videos and challenge the viewer to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s AI.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rembrand , the leader in AI-powered video augmentation for In-Scene Media and Virtual Product Placement, is poised to disrupt the game with its AI Studio Contest . This contest is an electrifying opportunity for creators to flex the power of AI, be creative, and win prizes using the free version of the Rembrand software while also becoming eligible for ongoing brand campaigns.

AI Studio Contest participants will create virtual placements, leveraging a library of stock objects or the ability to create their own using AI, and insert them into their videos using Rembrand’s state-of-the-art platform. With this free version of AI Studio Lite, participants are encouraged to be creative and realistic in their insertions, challenging the viewer to find the placement. Once the video is complete, contestants can post their creations to their social accounts, tag it #RembrandAI and the best videos will be judged to win prizes for Most Creative, Most Realistic and Best In Show. Each winner gets a price of $5,000 or $10,000, pursuant to contest rules.

“We’re thrilled to give creators a hands-on opportunity to explore the future of AI-driven storytelling,” said Cory Treffiletti, Chief Marketing Officer of Rembrand. “This contest is more than just a competition—it’s a gateway to the next evolution of digital augmentation and marketing, where creators and brands connect like never before.”

Rembrand’s AI technology makes it seamless to integrate products into media in service of enabling value for brands by being part of those stories without taking away from the viewer experience. Creators can augment their videos in post-production with realistic insertion, allowing for augmentation and monetization later in the production process without sacrificing their schedules. This free version of the software is a scaled-down version of the Professional tool Rembrand uses for CTV and professional brand campaigns, and is intended to show creators what they can do, and enable them to become eligible for larger monetization opportunities.

For more on the AI Studio Contest and how to enter, visit: https://www.rembrand.com/product-led-growth-program/ai-studio-contest .

About Rembrand

Rembrand is the leading In-Scene Media and Virtual Product Placement platform, using AI to seamlessly integrate brands into video content. The company’s technology provides a non-intrusive and engaging advertising experience for viewers while delivering increased brand awareness and improved engagement for advertisers. Rembrand works with a vast network of global content owners and media companies to deliver unparalleled reach and scale for its brand partners.

