Luxfer Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2024 Driven by Key End Markets Sales

Provides Full Year 2025 Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights*









GAAP Net Sales of $103.4 million, up 7.8% from $95.9 million; Adjusted Net Sales increased 9.3% to $96.0 million

Gross Profit increased to $22.9 million, a 37.1% increase from $16.7 million

Adjusted Gross Profit rose 34.7% to $22.5 million, with Adjusted Gross Margins of 23.4% compared to 19.0%

GAAP Net Income of $3.3 million, compared to a $6.5 million loss in the prior year, with GAAP EPS of $0.12 versus a $0.24 loss

Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.29, up 61.1% from $0.18

of $0.29, up 61.1% from $0.18 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $13.8 million, up 45.3% from $9.5 million

of $13.8 million, up 45.3% from $9.5 million Delivered $30.0 million in Free Cash Flow

Full Year 2024 Highlights*

GAAP Net Sales of $391.9 million, down 3.2% from $405.0 million; Adjusted Net Sales declined 3.0% to $362.3 million

GAAP Net Income of $18.3 million, up from a $2.6 million loss, with GAAP EPS of $0.68, compared to a $0.10 loss

Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.99, up 2.1% from $0.97

of $0.99, up 2.1% from $0.97 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $49.8 million, up 1.2% from $49.2 million

of $49.8 million, up 1.2% from $49.2 million Delivered $47.7 million in Free Cash Flow resulting in significantly reduced net debt of $41.0 million

Strategic Actions: Sale of the Graphic Arts business is proceeding as planned and currently expected to close in H1 2025

1 Note: Adjusted Results Excludes Graphic Arts business and impact of Legal Cost Recovery / Expense

* Comparative information is relative to prior-year fourth quarter and full year

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2024, ended December 31, 2024.

Luxfer will conduct an investor teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday February 26, 2025. Investors can access this conference via any of the following:

Webcast: Accessible by clicking on this link Luxfer Q4 2024 Earnings

Live Telephone: Call 800-274-8461 within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9814 outside the U.S. Please join the call at least 15 minutes before the start time (Conference ID:LXFRQ424).

Webcast Replay: Available on Luxfer’s website beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2025.

Telephone Replay: Call 800-925-9348 within the U.S. or +1 402-220-5381 outside the U.S. (for both U.S. and outside the U.S. access code is 6639).

Presentation Material: Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors portion of the Company’s website at luxfer.com under Quarterly Reports and Presentations.

