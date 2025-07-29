Rembrand Awarded TPN Gold Shield Certification by the Motion Picture Association

AI-powered marketing leader recognized for best-in-class content security as it expands into Connected TV



PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rembrand , the AI‑powered platform redefining how brands integrate into premium content, today announced it has been awarded the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) Gold Shield by the Motion Picture Association (MPA). The highest level accreditation, the entertainment industry’s gold standard for intellectual property security, reinforces Rembrand’s position as a trusted partner to studios, networks, and digital publishers.

TPN Gold Shield is the global benchmark for content security in the entertainment industry. Managed by the MPA, the program requires a rigorous, independent audit of a company’s infrastructure, data handling, and security protocols. Gold Shield status puts Rembrand in an elite group of companies eligible to handle high-value media productions.

“Security is the price of entry when working with top‑tier media partners. Earning TPN Gold shows we’re not just meeting the bar – we’re raising it,” said David Wiener, chief operating officer and chief product officer at Rembrand. “This certification gives our partners the confidence to scale with us as we move rapidly from the creator economy into the premium CTV space.”

Rembrand’s AI platform pioneered virtual product placement at scale for creators and social video. Now, the company is gaining traction with enterprise-level partners across streaming and Connected TV. The TPN Gold Shield affirms Rembrand’s ability to securely manage brand integrations through every stage of production and distribution, from creator campaigns to premium episodic content.

This milestone underscores Rembrand’s role in the future of advertising, as immersive, non-interruptive formats become critical for reaching ad-resistant audiences. With its unique combination of AI-infused accuracy and studio-level security compliance, Rembrand is bridging the gap between the creator economy and premium entertainment – offering one TPN-compliant platform to the world’s most innovative advertisers.

“Entertainment is changing, and advertising has to change with it,” Wiener added. “The future is immersive, seamless, and secure – and we’re proud to help lead that charge.”

To learn more about Rembrand, visit www.Rembrand.com .

About Rembrand: Rembrand is a leading provider of AI-powered virtual advertising technology, enabling brands to integrate seamlessly into content across Connected TV, streaming platforms, and digital video. The company’s proprietary technology delivers personalized, contextually relevant advertising experiences that enhance rather than interrupt viewer engagement.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hall

Pitch PR

480.216.5422

STEPHANIE@PITCHPUBLICRELATIONS.COM

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rembrand-awarded-tpn-gold-shield-certification-by-the-motion-picture-association-302514185.html

SOURCE Rembrand