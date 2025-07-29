DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys 2” to be Released with TrueCut Motion

Premium Screens Worldwide Take Advantage of Pixelworks’ Award-Winning Motion Technology

DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys 2” arrives in theaters August 1, 2025

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pixelworks announced today DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 will be presented with TrueCut Motion™ technology on premium screens worldwide. The Bad Guys 2 arrives in theaters August 1, 2025. In this new chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, the now-reformed Bad Guys are trying to be good but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

Working closely with the filmmakers, the Pixelworks motion grading team utilized advanced TrueCut Motion technology to bring stunning motion clarity to this action-packed new feature comedy.

On premium large format screens, important details are lost during subtle movement of the subjects, as well as during fast action scenes. Now, with TrueCut Motion technology, the stunning artistry that has gone into The Bad Guys 2 will be visually perfect on the world’s largest and brightest cinema screens in both 2D and 3D, throughout every scene, giving audiences an ultimate premium experience, unlike anything they’ve seen before.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen and optimized on any viewing device — spanning theaters, televisions, mobile and next-generation headsets — in both 3D and standard 2D environments.

