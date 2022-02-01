Reliable Robotics Welcomes Aviation Luminaries Captain Lee Moak and Steve Alterman as Strategic Advisors

Moak’s career spans decades of government service, and his role as President of the Air Line Pilot Association (ALPA)

Alterman has been the longstanding President of the Cargo Airline Association for 40 years

Reliable Robotics, a leader in safety-enhancing systems for aircraft, today announced the addition of esteemed industry veterans Captain Lee Moak and Steve Alterman to its Advisory Board. Moak and Alterman join as Reliable achieves a major certification milestone with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acceptance of its G-1 issue paper, defining the certification basis for the company's Supplemental Type Certificate on the Cessna 208 Caravan, a popular cargo aircraft. Moak and Alterman have a combined 90-plus years of aviation industry experience, and both have served on the FAA's Management Advisory Council (MAC), including a period of overlap working together from 2014 to 2017, overseeing management, policy, spending and regulatory affairs for the agency.





“We are excited to have Lee Moak and Steve Alterman as active members of our Advisory Board,” said Robert Rose, Co-founder and CEO of Reliable Robotics. “Lee is a strong proponent of aviation safety, and his leadership has influenced change in air transportation and policy worldwide. Steve has dedicated his career to advocating for the cargo industry, and his tireless efforts have led to a safer and more secure aviation system.”

Most recently Moak was reappointed by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, to another term on the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee to support the safe and efficient integration of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations into the National Airspace System. He also serves on the United States Postal Service Board of Governors, a presidential appointment.

Moak has spent his career primarily in public service as well as policy roles and has held numerous government committee appointments. After his tours of duty as a pilot, holding the ranks of Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and Commander in the Navy, Moak began flying the Boeing 767 for Delta Air Lines in 1988. Moak also became a member of ALPA in 1988, and began a four-year term as President in 2011 where he successfully championed critical aviation safety measures. ALPA is recognized as the largest non-governmental aviation safety organization worldwide. He served on the FAA’s MAC for 5 years, and on the agency’s NextGen Advisory Committee where he advised the administration on U.S. aviation infrastructure, and in 2019 he co-chaired the DOT’s Special Committee to Review the Aircraft Certification Process. Today, Moak is involved in public affairs, advocacy and business consulting as Founder and CEO of Intrepid.

“I was drawn to Reliable and the team because of their focus on safety-enhancing technologies that will prevent aviation accidents and save lives,” said Captain Lee Moak. “Starting with a certified aircraft provides a practical platform to layer in additional automation that will significantly improve safety.”

Last month, Alterman was presented with the prestigious 2022 Donald D. Engen Aero Club Trophy for Aviation Excellence. The award, which resides in the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, acknowledges individuals for a record of lifetime achievement that reaffirms the Wright Brothers’ standard of excellence in aviation.

Alterman started his career as a trial attorney for the Bureau of Enforcement for the United States Civil Aeronautics Board in 1968 and was quickly promoted to Chief of the Legal Division. Alterman’s long-standing service to the cargo industry began in 1975 when he joined the Cargo Airline Association as Executive Director, and later became President in 1982. Alterman has led the association for the last 40 years promoting the all-cargo air carrier industry, and successfully advocating for safe and secure access to airspace and airports. He has held positions on high-level committees, commissions and advisory boards including the FAA’s MAC and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Aviation Security Advisory Committee. Alterman is also dedicated to promoting diversity in the workforce, supporting programs that educate and recruit youth with limited economic resources for skilled jobs in aviation.

“If we peer into the future, the industry is going to look substantially different in the next few years,” said Alterman, President of the Cargo Airline Association. “Reliable’s focus on making air transportation safer and more accessible with advanced automation represents what I believe will be the next big shift in aviation connecting more dots on the map between our nation’s more than 5,000 airports.”

