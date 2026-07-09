RelaDyne Appoints Leigh Dobbs as Chief Human Resources Officer

RelaDyne announced today the appointment of Leigh Dobbs as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 13, 2026.

Leigh brings more than 15 years of human resources leadership experience supporting large, distributed organizations through growth, change, integration and operational transformation. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Gypsum Management & Supply, Inc. (GMS), a publicly traded national distribution company with more than 300 locations and 7,000 employees, where she helped guide the HR function through the company’s acquisition and integration into SRS Distribution and The Home Depot. As noted in GMS’s 2022 NASDAQ announcement, Dobbs joined GMS after serving as EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer for Zenith American Solutions, following progressive HR leadership roles at Randstad North America and BlueLinx Corporation. Her experience spans HR organizational structure, process improvement, labor relations, compensation, benefits, HR systems, risk and compliance, leadership development and associate support.

“Leigh brings a strong combination of HR leadership, operational discipline and business experience to RelaDyne,” said Eric Royse, Chief Executive Officer of RelaDyne. “Her experience supporting large, distributed organizations, including publicly traded and national distribution companies like GMS, is directly relevant to our business. She has helped teams navigate growth, change, acquisition integration and process improvement, and that experience will be incredibly valuable as we continue to strengthen our HR organization, build our culture, support our associates and position RelaDyne for the future.”

“I am excited to join RelaDyne at such an important time in the company’s growth,” said Leigh. “RelaDyne has a strong foundation, a clear purpose and a talented team of associates across the organization. I look forward to partnering with Eric, the leadership team and our associates to continue building a workplace where people feel supported, connected and positioned for long-term success.”

Leigh holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. Her background in engineering and business gives her a practical, process-focused approach to improving how teams work, how leaders are supported and how organizations continue to grow.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Leigh will lead RelaDyne’s HR function, including talent management, leadership development, total rewards, associate engagement, organizational effectiveness, workforce planning, labor relations, benefits, HR systems, and HR-related risk and compliance.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne is the nation’s largest lubricant distributor and a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, serving industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses across North America. Founded in 2010 through the merger of four industry leaders, RelaDyne has grown to more than 190 locations through a strategic track record of acquiring top-performing companies. Our mission is simple: deliver lubrication excellence that drives reliability, efficiency, and profitability for our customers. By understanding the unique needs of every partner, our dedicated Associates act as an extension of their operations, providing unmatched products, services, and expertise. Learn more at RelaDyne.com.

Media Contact:

Al Johnson, RelaDyne

media@reladyne.com

SOURCE: RelaDyne

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire