Apex Critical Metals Announces Listing of Common Shares on Euronext Access Paris

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX)(FWB:KL9) (“Apex” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project (the “Rift Project”) within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A., is pleased to announce that Euronext Paris has approved the admission of the Company’s common shares (ISIN: CA03753D1042, CUSIP: 03753D104) (the “Common Shares”) for trading on Euronext Access Paris. Trading of the Common Shares on Euronext Access Paris is expected to commence on July 9, 2026 under the symbol “MLAPX”.

“We are pleased to achieve this important milestone in the Company’s growth and capital markets strategy,” said Sean Charland, President and CEO of Apex. “The admission of our Common Shares to trading on Euronext Access Paris expands our presence in European capital markets and is expected to increase awareness of Apex among a broader range of investors as we continue to advance our corporate objectives.”

The Euronext Access Paris listing is expected to provide the Company with increased visibility among European investors, broaden its shareholder base and enhance liquidity for its Common Shares. The listing will complement the Company’s existing listing on Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, providing investors in Europe with greater access to trading in the Common Shares. There is no offering being conducted with the listing of Common Shares on Euronext Access Paris and existing shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the listing. The Common Shares will continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol “APXC”, the OTCQX under the symbol “APXCF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “KL9”. The admission of the Common Shares to trading on Euronext Access Paris is not expected to affect the Company’s reporting obligations in Canada, and Apex will continue to comply with all applicable Canadian securities laws and the requirements of the CSE.

Sponsors and Advisors

In connection with the Euronext Access Paris listing, Armanext Asesores, S.L. acted as listing sponsor to the Company and assisted Apex throughout the admission process. Zeus Capital Ltd. served as an advisor to Apex in connection with the listing and related capital markets initiatives. Cozen O’Connor LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel to Apex, advising the Company on Canadian legal and securities law matters associated with the admission of its Common Shares to trading on Euronext Access Paris.

About Euronext Access Paris

Euronext Access Paris is a market operated by Euronext Paris designed to provide companies with access to European capital markets and increased exposure to international investors. Through its admission to trading on Euronext Access Paris, Apex expects to strengthen its profile within the European investment community and provide an additional trading venue for investors seeking exposure to the Company.

There is no offering of Common Shares under this news release, and this news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Shares or any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale by the Company of any of its securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company’s flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America’s most advanced niobium deposits. Two historical drillholes located within the 700 m corridor of interest returned broad intervals of >2.00% REO, with higher grade (>3.00% REO) intervals within. The Company’s 2026 drilling has continued to demonstrate this grade profile and have expanded the footprint of the high-grade mineralization (“Trinity Zone) over approximately 380 m from the historical drillholes to-date. Additionally, drilling has delineated a new deeper horizon (“Neo Zone”) of strongly elevated NdPr beneath the high-grade material with NdPr distributions between 30-50%. For more information, please see the Company’s news releases dated April 7, 2026, April 28, 2026, May 6, 2026 and May 15, 2026, which are available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed an emerging niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb₂O₅ over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb₂O₅ over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system. For more information, please see the Company’s news releases dated August 27, 2025, November 12, 2025, December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2026, which are available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” as defined under applicable United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “continue”, “potential”, “opportunity”, and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the admission of the Common Shares to trading on Euronext Access Paris; the anticipated commencement date of trading on Euronext Access Paris; the anticipated trading symbol for the Common Shares on Euronext Access Paris; the expected benefits of the Euronext Access Paris listing, including increased visibility, liquidity and access to European investors; the Company’s ability to broaden its shareholder base; and the Company’s future business plans, objectives and growth strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, among other things, that all conditions to the commencement of trading on Euronext Access Paris will be satisfied in a timely manner, that the Company will continue to comply with applicable listing and securities laws requirements, and that general business, economic, market and regulatory conditions will remain consistent with current expectations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: delays in or failure to satisfy final conditions to the commencement of trading on Euronext Access Paris; changes in applicable laws, regulations or exchange requirements; adverse capital market conditions; fluctuations in equity markets; changes in investor demand or sentiment; risks relating to the Company’s business and exploration activities; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s public disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire