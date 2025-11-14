Rektron Group Provides Operation Update

DL Hudson Applies for Administration to Facilitate Strategic Restructuring

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) (“Rektron” or the “Company“), a global commodity trading group with subsidiaries that specialise in trading energy, metals, and energy transition commodities, provides an update on its subsidiary, DL Hudson Ltd (“DLH“), that is currently going through strategic restructuring.

DLH has received strong indications of interest from several potential investors. These parties have expressed confidence in the company’s long-term prospects and see meaningful opportunities to support its next phase of growth. The planned approach is expected to bring not only fresh capital, but also access to broader markets, strategic partnerships, and operational expertise. Together, these benefits would help reinforce DLH’s financial position, enhance its competitive capabilities, and create a more robust platform to drive sustainable performance going forward.

DLH is currently undergoing a self-determined application for administration to facilitate its restructuring within the business for the potential investors as per appropriate legal advice in light of the legal proceedings in the United Kingdom arising from a litigation with a distressed lender. For the benefit of its suppliers, counterparties, creditors and investors DLH has taken this measure to enable a controlled and efficient transition into its next stage of growth.

DLH continues to trade as normal, with all customers, suppliers and operational commitments being maintained. Rektron fully supports this forward-looking step as part of its wider strategy to enhance the group’s financial resilience, optimise capital allocation and expand its international reach.

Further updates will be provided as the transition progresses and the business combination is finalised.

About Rektron Group Inc.

Rektron Group Inc. (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75), through its subsidiaries, is a global physical commodities trading and infrastructure company. Focused on delivering sustainable supply chain operations, across energy and metals commodity markets.

The Company’s vertically integrated model combines physical commodity trading, logistics, structured financing, and risk management under one platform, enabling efficient and secure global trade. Through its core divisions, the Company is positioned at the intersection of industrial growth and the global energy transition.

Rektron is committed to driving long-term value through innovation, responsible resource management, and a strategic focus on circular economy principles and low-carbon solutions.

Please visit www.rektrongroup.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”) that relate to Rektron’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, other factors set forth under “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended July 31, 2024 and dated November 25, 2024, and other continuous disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement. Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

For Further Information Contact:

Martyna Jovaisaite

Rektron Group Inc.

investorrelations@rektrongroup.com

(604) 359-5412

Contact Information:

Jigar Desai

CFO

jd@rektrongroup.com

SOURCE: Rektron Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire