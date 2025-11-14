ADM Tronics Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products, announces results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 of Fiscal Year 2026.

The Company continued its positive momentum in revenues this fiscal year, building on the gains reported in the Annual 10-K Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. For this second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, ADMT achieved an increase in revenues of over 9.6% for the six-month period and over 5.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same periods last fiscal year.

Research and development activity and expense are continuing on the Company’s Sonotron ® technology, a non-invasive therapeutic medical device for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain conditions and diseases. Once engineering development is finalized, the Company intends to submit a510(k) Pre-Market Notification to the FDA seeking clearance to market the in the U.S. as a Class II prescription medical device for professional use.

Revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2025 were $1,861,173 as compared to $1,667,881 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of over 9.6%. Income from operations for the six months ended September 30, 2025 was $111,787 as compared to $118,262 for the same period last year.

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $887,498 as compared to $840,036 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of over 5.6%. Income from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $2,553 as compared to loss of $45,858 for the same period last year.

Complete financial results are available in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for September 30, 2025, available at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenues $ 887,498 $ 840,036 $ 1,861,173 $ 1,697,881 Cost of sales $ 511,701 $ 421,254 $ 1,004,083 $ 758,196 Gross Profit $ 375,797 $ 418,782 $ 857,090 $ 939,685 Total Operating expenses $ 373,244 $ 464,640 $ 745,303 $ 821,262 Income (loss) from operations $ 2,553 $ (45,858 ) $ 111,787 $ 118,262 Total other income (expense) $ (117,225 ) $ (6,329 ) $ 102,675 $ 102,058 Net income (loss) $ (114,672 ) $ (52,687 ) $ 214,462 $ 219,481 Basic and diluted per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – basic and diluted 67,588,492 67,588,492 67,588,492 67,588,492

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered and ISO-13485 Certified medical device development and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at admtronics.com

Sonotron ® is a registered trademark of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward-looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

